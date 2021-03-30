Corsair RM1000x (2021) Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The new RM1000x scores a little higher than the older model.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The older RM1000x has lower overall noise output, but you cannot call the new one noisy.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The platform needs a small efficiency boost, to reach the levels of the older platform, at least.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter does a good job with both voltage inputs, 115V and 230V.

