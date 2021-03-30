Corsair RM1000x (2021) Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation at 12V doesn't look as tight as in the competing offerings, because of a deviation at light loads. In fact, voltage drops on this rail are low. The same goes for the rest rails, where voltage drops are low.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is long and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Inrush currents are kept low with both voltage inputs.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage currents are not a problem for this platform.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.472A 1.989A 2.009A 1.000A 99.990 87.692% 0 <6.0 45.96°C 0.981 12.112V 5.028V 3.286V 4.998V 114.024 40.64°C 115.10V 2 14.000A 2.985A 3.012A 1.202A 200.024 91.274% 0 <6.0 46.80°C 0.995 12.082V 5.026V 3.279V 4.990V 219.147 40.72°C 115.09V 3 21.877A 3.482A 3.515A 1.405A 300.012 91.404% 0 <6.0 47.83°C 0.990 12.066V 5.025V 3.285V 4.983V 328.227 41.23°C 115.09V 4 29.745A 3.982A 4.024A 1.608A 399.637 91.208% 0 <6.0 49.65°C 0.993 12.050V 5.023V 3.282V 4.976V 438.161 41.80°C 115.08V 5 37.332A 4.978A 5.032A 1.811A 499.796 90.671% 493 10.9 42.36°C 0.995 12.035V 5.023V 3.279V 4.970V 551.221 50.71°C 115.08V 6 44.939A 5.976A 6.040A 2.000A 599.847 89.952% 677 19.5 42.90°C 0.996 12.019V 5.021V 3.277V 4.963V 666.850 51.89°C 115.08V 7 52.516A 6.974A 7.054A 2.220A 699.664 89.077% 964 30.2 43.54°C 0.997 12.007V 5.020V 3.274V 4.955V 785.457 53.29°C 115.07V 8 60.143A 7.973A 8.065A 2.426A 800.196 88.196% 1132 35.0 43.92°C 0.997 12.002V 5.019V 3.266V 4.948V 907.290 54.76°C 115.06V 9 68.099A 8.474A 8.555A 2.427A 899.486 87.202% 1378 40.4 44.73°C 0.998 11.997V 5.016V 3.272V 4.946V 1031.494 56.19°C 115.06V 10 75.893A 8.975A 9.048A 3.047A 999.915 86.104% 1590 43.9 45.32°C 0.998 11.994V 5.015V 3.254V 4.924V 1161.286 57.67°C 115.05V 11 84.255A 8.980A 9.094A 3.049A 1099.940 85.027% 1780 46.7 47.29°C 0.998 11.990V 5.013V 3.266V 4.921V 1293.638 61.21°C 115.05V CL1 0.133A 18.005A 17.965A 0.000A 150.733 82.516% 670 19.0 42.46°C 0.992 12.048V 5.014V 3.276V 5.048V 182.672 50.52°C 115.12V CL2 83.338A 1.000A 1.001A 1.000A 1013.154 86.641% 1503 42.5 45.37°C 0.998 11.998V 5.015V 3.270V 4.977V 1169.367 57.54°C 115.06V

The PSU doesn't have the slightest problem operating under high operating temperatures at full load, or even more. The APFC converter also does an excellent job, even at lower loads, keeping the PF readings high.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.233A 0.495A 0.499A 0.198A 19.985 76.768% 0 <6.0 0.763 12.037V 5.055V 3.291V 5.048V 26.033 115.06V 2 2.477A 0.993A 0.978A 0.398A 39.967 81.762% 0 <6.0 0.904 12.040V 5.033V 3.291V 5.021V 48.882 115.10V 3 3.700A 1.491A 1.503A 0.599A 60.004 84.330% 0 <6.0 0.957 12.042V 5.030V 3.291V 5.012V 71.154 115.09V 4 4.931A 1.990A 2.001A 0.799A 79.955 85.089% 0 <6.0 0.972 12.044V 5.028V 3.279V 5.005V 93.966 115.09V

There is no need for the fan to spin under light loads, keeping noise output at minimal levels.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.434A 0.310A 0.304A 0.052A 20.085 76.957% 0 <6.0 0.763 12.040V 5.056V 3.253V 5.054V 26.099 115.08V

Efficiency with 2% load is sky-high!

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

With normal loads, efficiency could be higher, but the RM1000x takes its revenge at light and super-light loads, achieving first place in the corresponding charts. Its power factor readings are also high.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.503 76.097% 0.064 5.028V 0.661 115.08V 2 0.250A 1.256 78.451% 0.144 5.024V 1.601 115.09V 3 0.550A 2.759 79.213% 0.256 5.017V 3.483 115.09V 4 1.000A 5.005 78.399% 0.347 5.005V 6.384 115.09V 5 1.500A 7.489 78.132% 0.399 4.993V 9.585 115.09V 6 3.000A 14.864 77.489% 0.466 4.955V 19.182 115.09V

The 5VSB rail's overall efficiency is satisfactory, but it could be even higher.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.035V 5.058V 3.305V 5.057V 2.086 0.149 115.1V Standby 0.035 0.003 115.1V

Vampire power is kept low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is not aggressive, even under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The load on the minor rails affects the fan speed profile, up to 550-600W of overall load. The fan's speed is kept at minimal levels if you keep the combined load at 5V and 3.3V below 100W. Lastly, the PSU outputs more than 30 dBA noise if you push it above 850W load.

