Corsair VS450 Power Supply Review: Affordable and Reliable

Our Verdict

The Corsair VS450 is one of the most affordable 450-watt power supplies on the market, but you'll pay in decreased performance and efficiency.

For

  • Highly affordable
  • Full power at 40°C
  • 80 PLUS and Cybenetics ratings
  • Efficient 5VSB rail
  • Accurate Power Ok signal

Against

  • Low efficiency and overall performance
  • Outdated platform
  • OCP and OPP are not properly set

Specifications and Part Analysis

Corsair VS450 Power Supply. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware, Corsair)

For mainstream systems and users on very tight budgets, the Corsair VS450 looks to be a good choice at $40 (£31). It managed to survive all of our tough tests and its overall performance is at decent levels. We would like to see higher efficiency levels, but at this price point you cannot be extra picky. A strong opponent of the VS450 is the EVGA 450 BT which has a higher price tag, but from time to time there are rebates and offerings that bring its price to the same levels as the VS450.

Corsair's entry-level PSU line is called VS and consists of highly affordable models, suitable for mainstream systems with low power requirements. Those units meet the 80 PLUS white standard's requirements and are certified as ETA-S by Cybenetics. For today's standards, those efficiency levels are low, but Corsair wanted to keep the price tags as low as possible and a more efficient platform would increase the production cost.

Despite its budget orientation, the VS450 promises reliable operation with a rated mean time between failures (MTBF) of 100,000 hours. We usually see such high MTBFs in more expensive products. Moreover, the provided warranty is three years long, showing that Corsair has faith in this product. Finally, the temperature for continuous full power delivery is lower than what the ATX spec recommends, at 30°C, but this is normal for a mainstream PSU destined for normal operating conditions. If you need something to cope with higher temperatures, you should invest (much) more.

There are no modular cables of course, since those ones are the first to go, in order to keep the cost low. The 120mm diameter fan uses a sleeve bearing which is the most popular type of bearing in the entry-level PSU category.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)HEC
Max. DC Output450W
Efficiency80 PLUS, ETA-S (82-85%)
NoiseLAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A])
Modular
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 30°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling120mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (D12SH-12)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)152 x 87 x 128mm
Weight1.8 kg (3.97 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warranty3 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps20203630.3
Watts110432153.6
Total Max. Power (W)450

Cables and Connectors

Captive Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (560mm)1118-20AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (620mm)1118AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (580mm+110mm) 1218AWGNo
SATA (460mm+120mm+120mm)2618AWGNo
SATA (460mm) / 4-pin Molex (+120mm+120mm) / FDD (+120mm)11 / 2 / 118-20AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

All cables are fixed and have sufficient length. It is nice to see a couple of PCIe connectors in a super-budget 450W unit, while the number of peripheral connectors is satisfactory. The FDD connector could be replaced though, with a 4-pin Molex one. Finally, the distance between the SATA and 4-pin Molex connectors should be a little longer, at 150mm.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)HEC
PCB TypeSingle Sided
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC
Inrush Protection1x NTC Thermistor
Bridge Rectifier(s)1x GBU806 (600V, 8A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETS2x Champion GPT13N50D (500V, 13A @ 150°C, 0.49Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x NXP BYC8X-600 (600V, 8A @ 59°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Teapo (400V, 270uF, 2000h @ 85°C, LH)
Main Switchers2x Champion GPT13N50D (500V, 13A @ 150°C, 0.49Ohm)
Combo APFC/PWM ControllerChampion CM6800TX
APFC Disconnect ICPower Integrations SEN012DG
TopologyPrimary side: Double Forward Secondary side: Passive Rectification & Group Regulation (12V & 5V tied together, 3.3V Indy regulated)
Secondary Side
+12V SBRs2x PFR30L60CT SBR (60V, 30A)
5V & 3.3V2x MOSPEC S40M45C (45V, 40A)
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: 14x Teapo (1-3,000h @ 105°C, SC)
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelYate Loon D12SH-12 (120mm, 12V, 0.3A, Sleeve Bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x PFR10L60CT (60V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations TNY289PG

HEC is the manufacturer of this platform. This OEM is mostly known for its budget-oriented designs and this is why Corsair chose it for the VS line. As expected, a single-sided PCB was used to keep the cost down. The design is outdated, since on the primary side, we see a double forward topology, while on the secondary side a passive rectification scheme is used along with group regulation, where the 12V and 5V rails are generated by the same circuit.

All capacitors are provided by Teapo, which is considered a reliable manufacturer. The 85 degrees Celsius bulk cap won't have a problem under normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, and the same goes for the Teapo SC filtering caps on the secondary side. If you expose the PSU to higher than 40°C temperatures for prolonged periods, then most likely it won't be able to outlast the three-year warranty. This is why Corsair set 30 degrees Celsius as the max temperature, for continuous full power output.

The soldering quality is at good levels, especially if we take into account the restricted cost of this platform. We have seen better soldering jobs, of course, but in much more expensive products.


