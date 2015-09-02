Trending

ECS Z170-Claymore Motherboard Review

The Claymore leaves little doubt about ECS’ intent to stay in the enthusiast space, but how does it stack up to competitors?

The Z170-Claymore has all the hardware needed to compete for an enthusiast-market value title, but the firmware still needs work. We’d wait for a few early-adopters to report their findings on new firmware before buying.

  • Four double-slot graphics cards in x8-x4-x8-x4 mode • Price

  • Shared slot and M.2 connector lanes • Multi-graphics performance • Chipset bandwidth limitations • No SLI • Immature BIOS • Hindered DRAM overclocking • Overly aggressive overcurrent protection • High default voltage at maximum CPU load

Rumors that ECS would leave the branded motherboard business turned out to be unfounded, as the firm instead dropped the word “Gank” out of the branding of its latest motherboards. The L337 Gaming website is similarly fading into the background as the company focuses more of its effort on the ECS brand, and the hardware that represents it. Even though the old logo remains in spirit, L337 has transformed to LEE7.

The Z170-Claymore leads ECS’s LGA 1151 effort with all the parts and interfaces a mid-market enthusiast would want, such as dual USB 3.1 ports, a status code display for debugging, overclocking support in firmware, PCIe 3.0 M.2, and the ability to support multiple graphics cards. These specs look particularly good with regard to its mid-market $160 price.

ECS isn’t buying the hype over USB 3.1 Type-C connectors, instead outfitting the Claymore with two USB 3.1 Type A ports. This allows the ports to support many more types of devices, since most users will likely never replace their Type A to B or Micro USB cables with Type-C versions. Meanwhile, Type A to Type-C cables are likely to become commonplace as people use these to charge their phones.

Other rear-panel USB ports include four USB 3.0 and four USB 2.0, the latter making sense for at least two ports since all USB keyboards and mice use either USB 2.0 or 1.1 modes. Other keyboard and mouse options include two PS/2 ports, where most of ECS’ competitors believe that one is more than sufficient.

The Claymore’s I/O panel still has leftover space, causing us to question what might be missing. One thing thankfully gone is the VGA port of yore, though breaking out to one is still possible through DisplayPort. DVI is also missing, though breaking out to that is easy via HDMI. Gigabit Ethernet is limited to a single port, but we didn’t expect two at this price level. The real shocker is probably that the Z170-Claymore doesn’t have any optical S/PDIF output, not even via a combined jack, and instead relies on an internal header and a separately-purchased third-party breakout plate to fulfill the needs of those specific users. On the other hand, the lack of DTS Connect or DDL often makes 5.1 or 7.1 analog connections a preferred solution for positional audio in games.

  • tiagoluz8 02 September 2015 22:22
    I thought ECS died years ago!
  • utroz 03 September 2015 00:19
    Seriously where is the Display Port. HDMI is for TV"s not real monitors. I can use a passive adapter from DP to HDMI if I want to use a crappy TV as a monitor..
  • joex444 03 September 2015 00:23
    ECS should have died years ago. You get what you pay for.
  • SinxarKnights 03 September 2015 04:02
    Sorry ECS. I have used your boards in the past and they all died a horrible death for no apparent reason.

    Since I first spotted these MBs on Newegg, calling them LEET seems like they are spitting in my face. I actually thought it was a scam until I later learned they are ECS boards.

    I don't know about others but when I look for a quality motherboard it better not have l337 in the title, it just reeks of some garbage you would try to market to very young children... or maybe that is the goal?
  • bignastyid 03 September 2015 23:29
    Atleast they named it right. Who is going to be surprised when something named Claymore blows up.
  • Crashman 03 September 2015 23:55
    Every problem I've had with ECS has been firmware-related. I really don't expect it to "blow up".

  • bignastyid 04 September 2015 00:02
    It was more a figurative term, sounded better than die young. Which is what I have seen them do most often(a couple did have exploded capacitors), but this was years ago don't see them as often any more(thank god). Now of they made power supplies like their motherboards they probably would literally blow up.
  • Crashman 04 September 2015 02:26
    ECS has been doing OK on the hardware side since its first gaming brand launch 2005, but every time they get close to having a decent firmware they change it up and start over again.
  • Mac266 05 September 2015 12:48
    A Claymore is a large two-handed sword.
  • Crashman 05 September 2015 13:27
    OK, now using it that way would probably break it.
