EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT Power Supply Review

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.
Load regulation is tight enough at 12V, but this is not the case for the other rails.
Hold-Up Time
Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.
The hold-up time is longer than 17ms and the power ok signal is accurate and its hold-up time exceeds 16ms.
Inrush Current
Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.
Inrush current is high with 115V and 230V input.
Leakage Current
In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.
The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.
Leakage current is low
10-110% Load Tests
These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|4.400A
|1.997A
|1.973A
|0.985A
|74.962
|85.679%
|0
|<6.0
|44.7°C
|0.961
|12.130V
|5.010V
|3.346V
|5.079V
|87.492
|40.48°C
|115.19V
|2
|9.830A
|3.001A
|2.966A
|1.184A
|150.041
|89.867%
|0
|<6.0
|45.36°C
|0.968
|12.120V
|5.001V
|3.338V
|5.068V
|166.959
|40.94°C
|115.14V
|3
|15.605A
|3.506A
|3.467A
|1.384A
|225.044
|90.857%
|0
|<6.0
|45.62°C
|0.974
|12.111V
|4.993V
|3.332V
|5.058V
|247.689
|41.06°C
|115.13V
|4
|21.391A
|4.014A
|3.972A
|1.586A
|300.055
|91.018%
|557
|17.8
|41.48°C
|0.980
|12.102V
|4.984V
|3.324V
|5.046V
|329.664
|46.32°C
|115.09V
|5
|26.810A
|5.027A
|4.978A
|1.788A
|374.646
|90.770%
|567
|18.4
|42.14°C
|0.985
|12.090V
|4.975V
|3.315V
|5.034V
|412.741
|47.28°C
|115.12V
|6
|32.260A
|6.044A
|5.988A
|1.992A
|449.595
|90.271%
|652
|23.0
|42.34°C
|0.987
|12.083V
|4.966V
|3.307V
|5.022V
|498.053
|48.68°C
|115.15V
|7
|37.751A
|7.064A
|7.004A
|2.196A
|524.919
|89.686%
|681
|24.3
|43.84°C
|0.989
|12.074V
|4.957V
|3.299V
|5.011V
|585.284
|51.13°C
|115.16V
|8
|43.264A
|8.003A
|8.024A
|2.401A
|599.787
|88.909%
|895
|32.8
|43.92°C
|0.990
|12.061V
|4.947V
|3.290V
|4.999V
|674.608
|52.22°C
|115.14V
|9
|49.135A
|8.607A
|8.528A
|2.404A
|674.752
|88.016%
|1272
|42.3
|45.05°C
|0.991
|12.054V
|4.939V
|3.283V
|4.993V
|766.621
|54.55°C
|115.16V
|10
|54.824A
|9.128A
|9.065A
|3.019A
|749.963
|87.126%
|1398
|44.7
|45.51°C
|0.992
|12.043V
|4.931V
|3.277V
|4.970V
|860.776
|55.68°C
|115.13V
|11
|61.116A
|9.140A
|9.080A
|3.022A
|825.202
|86.373%
|1393
|44.5
|46.22°C
|0.992
|12.035V
|4.925V
|3.271V
|4.965V
|955.391
|56.80°C
|115.14V
|CL1
|0.118A
|16.001A
|16.000A
|0.000A
|133.671
|83.466%
|556
|17.8
|42.29°C
|0.968
|12.115V
|4.963V
|3.299V
|5.086V
|160.150
|47.58°C
|115.18V
|CL2
|62.523A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|766.853
|87.722%
|1395
|44.6
|42.88°C
|0.992
|12.050V
|4.957V
|3.306V
|5.038V
|874.182
|52.93°C
|115.14V
The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full load at high operating temperatures, exceeding 46 degrees Celsius. Moreover, power factor readings are high, even at lower loads.
20-80W Load Tests
In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.223A
|0.498A
|0.492A
|0.196A
|19.996
|57.230%
|0
|<6.0
|0.835
|12.138V
|5.017V
|3.352V
|5.105V
|34.940
|115.20V
|2
|2.446A
|0.998A
|0.985A
|0.393A
|39.985
|79.639%
|0
|<6.0
|0.919
|12.135V
|5.014V
|3.350V
|5.098V
|50.208
|115.19V
|3
|3.674A
|1.497A
|1.479A
|0.589A
|60.013
|84.049%
|0
|<6.0
|0.957
|12.131V
|5.012V
|3.348V
|5.091V
|71.402
|115.19V
|4
|4.894A
|1.997A
|1.973A
|0.787A
|79.961
|86.554%
|0
|<6.0
|0.968
|12.129V
|5.010V
|3.346V
|5.084V
|92.383
|115.19V
We would like to see higher efficiency with 20W load.
2% or 10W Load Test
From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.048A
|0.263A
|0.263A
|0.050A
|15.163
|63.436%
|0
|<6.0
|0.700
|12.119V
|5.013V
|3.347V
|5.106V
|23.903
|115.18V
With 2% load efficiency should be over 70%.
Efficiency & Power Factor
Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.
With normal loads efficiency is high, but this is not the case with light and super-light loads.
5VSB Efficiency
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.100A
|0.511
|73.209%
|0.086
|5.106V
|0.698
|115.15V
|2
|0.250A
|1.276
|76.499%
|0.182
|5.102V
|1.668
|115.15V
|3
|0.550A
|2.802
|77.704%
|0.294
|5.094V
|3.606
|115.15V
|4
|1.000A
|5.082
|78.209%
|0.368
|5.081V
|6.498
|115.14V
|5
|1.500A
|7.603
|77.133%
|0.408
|5.067V
|9.857
|115.13V
|6
|3.000A
|15.076
|76.373%
|0.461
|5.025V
|19.740
|115.13V
The 5VSB rail is not efficient.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.106V
|5.009V
|3.344V
|5.107V
|4.534
|0.267
|115.2V
|Standby
|0.051
|0.006
|115.2V
The PSU doesn't have increased power requirements in standby.
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The fan speed profile is not aggressive, even at high operating temperatures. That said, it would be better to have the fan spinning at low speeds under light loads, to not allow for increased temperatures.
The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.
At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU's fan performs some overshoots at light loads, which don't lead to higher than 20 dBA noise, though. With up to 490W loads, noise is kept below 25 dBA. The 30 dBA mark is broken with higher than 530W loads, and with more than 590W noise output is within 35-40 dBA range.
