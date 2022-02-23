EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT Power Supply Review

The EVGA 750 GT is a good PSU, which would be more attractive at a lower price.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight enough at 12V, but this is not the case for the other rails. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms and the power ok signal is accurate and its hold-up time exceeds 16ms. 

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush current is high with 115V and 230V input. 

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is low

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
14.400A1.997A1.973A0.985A74.96285.679%0<6.044.7°C0.961
12.130V5.010V3.346V5.079V87.49240.48°C115.19V
29.830A3.001A2.966A1.184A150.04189.867%0<6.045.36°C0.968
12.120V5.001V3.338V5.068V166.95940.94°C115.14V
315.605A3.506A3.467A1.384A225.04490.857%0<6.045.62°C0.974
12.111V4.993V3.332V5.058V247.68941.06°C115.13V
421.391A4.014A3.972A1.586A300.05591.018%55717.841.48°C0.980
12.102V4.984V3.324V5.046V329.66446.32°C115.09V
526.810A5.027A4.978A1.788A374.64690.770%56718.442.14°C0.985
12.090V4.975V3.315V5.034V412.74147.28°C115.12V
632.260A6.044A5.988A1.992A449.59590.271%65223.042.34°C0.987
12.083V4.966V3.307V5.022V498.05348.68°C115.15V
737.751A7.064A7.004A2.196A524.91989.686%68124.343.84°C0.989
12.074V4.957V3.299V5.011V585.28451.13°C115.16V
843.264A8.003A8.024A2.401A599.78788.909%89532.843.92°C0.990
12.061V4.947V3.290V4.999V674.60852.22°C115.14V
949.135A8.607A8.528A2.404A674.75288.016%127242.345.05°C0.991
12.054V4.939V3.283V4.993V766.62154.55°C115.16V
1054.824A9.128A9.065A3.019A749.96387.126%139844.745.51°C0.992
12.043V4.931V3.277V4.970V860.77655.68°C115.13V
1161.116A9.140A9.080A3.022A825.20286.373%139344.546.22°C0.992
12.035V4.925V3.271V4.965V955.39156.80°C115.14V
CL10.118A16.001A16.000A0.000A133.67183.466%55617.842.29°C0.968
12.115V4.963V3.299V5.086V160.15047.58°C115.18V
CL262.523A1.000A1.000A1.000A766.85387.722%139544.642.88°C0.992
12.050V4.957V3.306V5.038V874.18252.93°C115.14V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full load at high operating temperatures, exceeding 46 degrees Celsius. Moreover, power factor readings are high, even at lower loads. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.223A0.498A0.492A0.196A19.99657.230%0<6.00.835
12.138V5.017V3.352V5.105V34.940115.20V
22.446A0.998A0.985A0.393A39.98579.639%0<6.00.919
12.135V5.014V3.350V5.098V50.208115.19V
33.674A1.497A1.479A0.589A60.01384.049%0<6.00.957
12.131V5.012V3.348V5.091V71.402115.19V
44.894A1.997A1.973A0.787A79.96186.554%0<6.00.968
12.129V5.010V3.346V5.084V92.383115.19V

We would like to see higher efficiency with 20W load. 

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.048A0.263A0.263A0.050A15.16363.436%0<6.00.700
12.119V5.013V3.347V5.106V23.903115.18V

With 2% load efficiency should be over 70%. 

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With normal loads efficiency is high, but this is not the case with light and super-light loads. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.51173.209%0.086
5.106V0.698115.15V
20.250A1.27676.499%0.182
5.102V1.668115.15V
30.550A2.80277.704%0.294
5.094V3.606115.15V
41.000A5.08278.209%0.368
5.081V6.498115.14V
51.500A7.60377.133%0.408
5.067V9.857115.13V
63.000A15.07676.373%0.461
5.025V19.740115.13V
Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is not efficient. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.106V5.009V3.344V5.107V4.5340.267
115.2V
Standby0.0510.006
115.2V
Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU doesn't have increased power requirements in standby. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not aggressive, even at high operating temperatures. That said, it would be better to have the fan spinning at low speeds under light loads, to not allow for increased temperatures. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU's fan performs some overshoots at light loads, which don't lead to higher than 20 dBA noise, though. With up to 490W loads, noise is kept below 25 dBA. The 30 dBA mark is broken with higher than 530W loads, and with more than 590W noise output is within 35-40 dBA range. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos
