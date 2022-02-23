EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is tight enough at 12V, but this is not the case for the other rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is longer than 17ms and the power ok signal is accurate and its hold-up time exceeds 16ms.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Inrush current is high with 115V and 230V input.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current is low

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.400A 1.997A 1.973A 0.985A 74.962 85.679% 0 <6.0 44.7°C 0.961 12.130V 5.010V 3.346V 5.079V 87.492 40.48°C 115.19V 2 9.830A 3.001A 2.966A 1.184A 150.041 89.867% 0 <6.0 45.36°C 0.968 12.120V 5.001V 3.338V 5.068V 166.959 40.94°C 115.14V 3 15.605A 3.506A 3.467A 1.384A 225.044 90.857% 0 <6.0 45.62°C 0.974 12.111V 4.993V 3.332V 5.058V 247.689 41.06°C 115.13V 4 21.391A 4.014A 3.972A 1.586A 300.055 91.018% 557 17.8 41.48°C 0.980 12.102V 4.984V 3.324V 5.046V 329.664 46.32°C 115.09V 5 26.810A 5.027A 4.978A 1.788A 374.646 90.770% 567 18.4 42.14°C 0.985 12.090V 4.975V 3.315V 5.034V 412.741 47.28°C 115.12V 6 32.260A 6.044A 5.988A 1.992A 449.595 90.271% 652 23.0 42.34°C 0.987 12.083V 4.966V 3.307V 5.022V 498.053 48.68°C 115.15V 7 37.751A 7.064A 7.004A 2.196A 524.919 89.686% 681 24.3 43.84°C 0.989 12.074V 4.957V 3.299V 5.011V 585.284 51.13°C 115.16V 8 43.264A 8.003A 8.024A 2.401A 599.787 88.909% 895 32.8 43.92°C 0.990 12.061V 4.947V 3.290V 4.999V 674.608 52.22°C 115.14V 9 49.135A 8.607A 8.528A 2.404A 674.752 88.016% 1272 42.3 45.05°C 0.991 12.054V 4.939V 3.283V 4.993V 766.621 54.55°C 115.16V 10 54.824A 9.128A 9.065A 3.019A 749.963 87.126% 1398 44.7 45.51°C 0.992 12.043V 4.931V 3.277V 4.970V 860.776 55.68°C 115.13V 11 61.116A 9.140A 9.080A 3.022A 825.202 86.373% 1393 44.5 46.22°C 0.992 12.035V 4.925V 3.271V 4.965V 955.391 56.80°C 115.14V CL1 0.118A 16.001A 16.000A 0.000A 133.671 83.466% 556 17.8 42.29°C 0.968 12.115V 4.963V 3.299V 5.086V 160.150 47.58°C 115.18V CL2 62.523A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 766.853 87.722% 1395 44.6 42.88°C 0.992 12.050V 4.957V 3.306V 5.038V 874.182 52.93°C 115.14V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full load at high operating temperatures, exceeding 46 degrees Celsius. Moreover, power factor readings are high, even at lower loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.223A 0.498A 0.492A 0.196A 19.996 57.230% 0 <6.0 0.835 12.138V 5.017V 3.352V 5.105V 34.940 115.20V 2 2.446A 0.998A 0.985A 0.393A 39.985 79.639% 0 <6.0 0.919 12.135V 5.014V 3.350V 5.098V 50.208 115.19V 3 3.674A 1.497A 1.479A 0.589A 60.013 84.049% 0 <6.0 0.957 12.131V 5.012V 3.348V 5.091V 71.402 115.19V 4 4.894A 1.997A 1.973A 0.787A 79.961 86.554% 0 <6.0 0.968 12.129V 5.010V 3.346V 5.084V 92.383 115.19V

We would like to see higher efficiency with 20W load.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.048A 0.263A 0.263A 0.050A 15.163 63.436% 0 <6.0 0.700 12.119V 5.013V 3.347V 5.106V 23.903 115.18V

With 2% load efficiency should be over 70%.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

With normal loads efficiency is high, but this is not the case with light and super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.511 73.209% 0.086 5.106V 0.698 115.15V 2 0.250A 1.276 76.499% 0.182 5.102V 1.668 115.15V 3 0.550A 2.802 77.704% 0.294 5.094V 3.606 115.15V 4 1.000A 5.082 78.209% 0.368 5.081V 6.498 115.14V 5 1.500A 7.603 77.133% 0.408 5.067V 9.857 115.13V 6 3.000A 15.076 76.373% 0.461 5.025V 19.740 115.13V

The 5VSB rail is not efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.106V 5.009V 3.344V 5.107V 4.534 0.267 115.2V Standby 0.051 0.006 115.2V

The PSU doesn't have increased power requirements in standby.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is not aggressive, even at high operating temperatures. That said, it would be better to have the fan spinning at low speeds under light loads, to not allow for increased temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU's fan performs some overshoots at light loads, which don't lead to higher than 20 dBA noise, though. With up to 490W loads, noise is kept below 25 dBA. The 30 dBA mark is broken with higher than 530W loads, and with more than 590W noise output is within 35-40 dBA range.

