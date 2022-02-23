EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT Power Supply Review

The EVGA 750 GT is a good PSU, which would be more attractive at a lower price.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

With a similar price to the EVGA 750 G6, the 750 GT will have a hard time convincing you to prefer it.

  • + Full power at 46 degrees Celsius
  • + Good build quality
  • + Tight load regulation at 12V
  • + Good transient response at 12V
  • + Good enough ripple suppression
  • + Longer than 17ms hold-up time
  • + Not noisy
  • + Low conducted EMI
  • + Low leakage current
  • + Fully modular
  • + Compatible with the alternative sleep mode
  • + Long cables
  • + Compact dimensions
  • + 7-year warranty

  • - Overall performance needs boosting
  • - Loose load regulation on the minor rails
  • - High inrush currents
  • - Not so efficient with light loads
  • - Not efficient 5VSB rail
  • - Low PF readings with 230V input
  • - Small distance between peripheral connectors

With a similar price to the EVGA 750 G6, the 750 GT will have a hard time convincing you to prefer it.

The EVGA 750 GT uses an efficient platform provided by HEC, and it is not noisy, meeting the Cybenetics A- noise requirements. The overall performance is not high enough to match PSUs like the Corsair RM750x, the EVGA 750 G6, and the Cooler Master V750 Gold V2, meaning that the 750 GT cannot earn a place in our best PSUs article

Another PSU line by EVGA, with the code name GT. Grand Tourer, is a sports car suitable for long-distance driving and high speeds. In IT terms, it could be a high-performance power supply with increased reliability even under high loads for prolonged periods. EVGA's GT series consists of three members with 650W, 750W, and 850W max power. The platform used is by HEC, and the seven-year warranty shows that the manufacturer is confident about this product's reliability. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Like the other two of the line, the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT is a fully modular unit equipped with a fluid dynamic bearing fan for lower noise output and increased reliability. There is an auto-ECO mode, as EVGA calls it, meaning that the cooling fan won't spin at light loads. 

Unfortunately, you cannot disable this feature and have the fan spinning at low speeds under light loads to keep the PSU cool in all cases. Finally, the 750 GT has a single +12V rail output, and it is rated as Gold in both Cybenetics and 80 PLUS programs, while its noise rating is Cybenetics-A-. 

Specifications of EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

Manufacturer (OEM)HEC
Max. DC Output750W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%)
NoiseCybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A])
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 40°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (S1352512H)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 150mm
Weight1.61 kg (3.55 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
Warranty7 Years

Power Specifications of EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

Rail 3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps202062.530.3
 Watts 130750153.6
Total Max. Power (W)750

Cables & Connectors of EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm)2418AWGNo
SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm)2618AWGNo
4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm)1318AWGNo
FDD Adapter (100mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

The two EPS and the pair of PCIe cables have sufficient length so there won't be any compatibility problems even in large chassis. There are no in-cable caps, and all connectors use the standard 18AWG gauges. SATA and 4-pin Molex connectors are not as many as in other 750W Gold PSUs. Still, their amount will be enough for most users. Finally, the distance between the peripheral connectors is low, at 100mm. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis of EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)HEC
PCB TypeSingle Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (Discharge IC)
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor SCK-2R58 (2.5Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
1x GBU1506P (800V, 15A @ 125°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x Infineon IDH06G65C6 (650V, 6A @ 145°C)
Bulk Cap(s)
1x Nichicon (400V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, GG)
Main Switchers
2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (600V, 16A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.12Ohm)
APFC Controller
Champion CM6502UHHX
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901T6X
Topology
Primary side:APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs8x On Semiconductor NTMFS5C430NL (40V, 140A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 8x Potens PDD3906 (30V, 51A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): 2x ANPEC APW7073
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH)
Polymer: 18x FPCAP

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ControllerAPW9010
Fan ModelGlobe Fan RL4Z S1352512H (135mm, 12V, 0.33A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x PFC PFR10L60CT SBR (60V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations TNY290PG
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is HEC's TPK platform, used in the Cougar GX-F models. Although this platform is close to five years in production, still it is modern enough to easily meet the Gold efficiency requirements in both Cybenetics and 80 PLUS. 

Several vertical boards are used to save space on the main PCB and allow for increased distance between parts, for better airflow. To save some money, the PCB is single-sided. Thankfully, no compromises were made in the cooling fan and the caps. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter includes four Y and three X caps, two CM chokes and an MOV. There is also a discharge IC to disconnect the bleeding resistor from the X caps while the PSU is in operation. This way, efficiency gets a small boost. The inrush protection is provided by an NTC thermistor and relay combination. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The single bridge rectifier can handle up to 15A of current. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a boost diode by the same brand. The bulk cap is by Nichicon and has enough capacity to provide a hold-up time slightly above 17ms. Lastly, the APFC controller is a Champion CM6502 IC. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are by Infineon, and the LLC resonant controller is a Champion CM6901T6X, which is popular in high-efficiency platforms. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Eight FETs handle the +12V rail. The minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic filtering caps are of good quality, belonging to Japanese manufacturers, Chemi-Con and Rubycon. Lots of polymer caps are also used for ripple filtering. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller a TNY290PG and the rectifier on the secondary side of this circuit is an SBR capable of handling up to 10A. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The modular board is small, and its main connecting bridges with the main PCB are six bus bars. Typically some caps are installed as a secondary ripple filtering layer. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA, supporting all essential protection features but OTP implemented through another circuit. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is decent. It could be better, though, in some parts.

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is by Globe Fan and uses a fluid dynamic bearing to have a long life. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos
