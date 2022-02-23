EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT Power Supply Review

Go to page:

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall performance should be higher, given this product's price.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Noise output is not far from competing offerings.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 750 GT scores high in the efficiency chart.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter should be more effective with 230V input.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content