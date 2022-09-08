EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G7 Power Supply Review

The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G7 is a super-compact, high-performance PSU.

By Aris Mpitziopoulos
published
EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G7
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G7 from offering top-performance. FSP, the OEM behind the G7 line, made an excellent platform with a high power density.

Pros

  • +

    Full power at 47 degrees Celsius

  • +

    Top overall performance

  • +

    Good build quality

  • +

    Efficient enough 5VSB rail

  • +

    Tight load regulation

  • +

    Good transient response

  • +

    Good ripple suppression

  • +

    Fully modular

  • +

    Loads of connectors

  • +

    Compatible with the alternative sleep mode

  • +

    Compact dimensions

  • +

    PSU load indicators

  • +

    10-year warranty

Cons

  • -

    No PCIe 5.0 connectors

  • -

    Highly set OCP at 12V and OPP

  • -

    High inrush currents

  • -

    Power factor could be higher with 230V input

  • -

    Small distance between the peripheral connectors

It's time for a new leadership power supply: The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G7 outperforms the mighty Corsair RM850x (2021), earning a place in our list of the best PSUs. It might not have a 12+4 pin PCIe connector yet, but it offers top performance and super-compact dimensions. The 850W G7 and G6 units have the same price tags. You should go with the first if you are interested in pure performance or choose the second if you care more about noise output. 

FSP is providing the platforms. The G2 and G3 lines were by Super Flower, G5 by FSP and G6 used the Seasonic Focus platform. The power density scores go through the roof with only 130 mm in length for all G7 units. So far, we haven't encountered such small ATX form-factor PSUs, especially in 1,000 W and 850 W capacities. There is no room to go any smaller than that, without sacrificing the 120 mm fan for a smaller one, which would lead to increased noise. If you need smaller PSUs, you should look at the SFX-L and SFX form factors.

Image 1 of 12
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 12

The exterior design looks nice with a light blue fan grille, fully modular cable design and compact dimensions. 

Image 1 of 9
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 9

On one of the PSU's sides you will find five LED indicators, which depict the load level. 

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 2

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) FSP
Max. DC Output850W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
NoiseCybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A])
Modular
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (MGA12012XF-O25)
Semi-Passive Operation✓(selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 130mm
Weight1.72 kg (3.79 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242470.830.5
Watts120850156
Total Max. Power (W)850

Cables and Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGYes
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm)2418AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm)2218AWGNo
SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm)3918AWGNo
4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (100mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1390mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

All the cables are long, and the amount of connectors is sufficient. With two EPS and six PCIe connectors, the PSU won't have any problems delivering its full power. There are also plenty of peripheral connectors, but the distance between them is short. 

Image 1 of 7
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 7

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

FSP used in-cable caps in the ATX cable for better ripple suppression, so don't expect this cable to be highly flexible.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor SCK-056 (5 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x
APFC MOSFETs
3x
APFC Boost Diode
1x
Bulk Cap(s)
1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KHE) &
1x TK (420V, 330uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, LGW)
Main Switchers
2x Infineon IPP60R120P7 (600V, 16A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.12Ohm)

IC Driver

1x Novosense NSi6602

APFC Controller
Infineon ICE2PCS02
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901T2X
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETsno info
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0901NS (30V, 94A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.9mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 5x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)
Polymer: 17x Nippon Chemi-Con, 6x NIC

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ControllerMicrochip PICF15324
Fan ModelProtechnic Electric MGA12012XF-O25 (120mm, 12V, 0.52A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x NIKO-SEM P1006BD (60V, 42A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 10mOhm) FET
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations INN2603K
Image 1 of 4
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 4

The OEM behind this platform is FSP, and it looks nice! The only problem is that because of the overpopulated, tiny PCB, we had a tough time identifying all parts without heavy de-soldering, which could destroy the PSU, and we need it for future reference in case we have to re-test it. FSP used good parts, and the design is up to date, with a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. The secondary side hosts a synchronous rectification scheme for the 12V rail and DC-DC converters for the minor rails.

Image 1 of 6
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 6

The EMI filter is complete so that EMI emissions won't be an issue, both incoming and outgoing. We also found an MOV for handling voltage surges and an NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo, for protection against high inrush currents. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers is sandwiched between two heat sinks. 

Image 1 of 4
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 4

The APFC converter uses three FETs and a single boost diode. The PFC controller is installed on a vertical board, an Infineon ICE2PCS02. The same board also hosts an operational amplifier (op-amp). The bulk caps are a weird mix of Chemi-Con and TK. Usually, identical bulk caps are used, but in this case, we find two different. A good reason for this can be the shortage of caps. 

Image 1 of 5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 5

Two Infineon IPP60R120P7 are the main FETs, configured in a half-bridge topology. Their driver IC is a Novosense NSi6602, and the LLC resonant converter is a Champion CM6901T2X IC. Precisely the same parts are used in the 1000 G7 unit. 

Image 1 of 4
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 4

The FETs that regulate the 12V rail are installed on a board next to the main transformer to minimize energy losses. The DC-DC converters are installed on another vertical board. 

Image 1 of 3
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 3

The mix of Rubycon electrolytic and Chemi-Con and NIC polymer caps, is the best we could ask for this PSU. 

Image 1 of 4
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 4

The standby PWM controller is by Power Integrations, and a NIKO-SEM P1006BD FET is the rectifier on the secondary side of the 5VSB circuit. The same 5VSB circuit is used on the 1000 G7 model. 

Image 1 of 3
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 3

Many Chemi-Con polymer caps are installed on the modular PCB for ripple filtering purposes. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA.

Image 1 of 3
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 3

Soldering quality is decent overall, but we noticed some bad spots, which don't affect the unit's performance, though. 

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 1 of 2

Protechnic electric is a force in fans, so we are pleased to see one of its products in this unit. The fluid dynamic bearing ensures the fan's longevity and low noise output under average speeds. Keep in mind, though, that this fan is strong, so it won't be quiet at high speeds. 

