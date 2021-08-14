Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6 Power Supply Review

Don't let the SuperNOVA name fool you. This PSU is far from exploding.

By

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6 is a good PSU, but it has some strong competition.

For

  • Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • Good build quality
  • Tight enough load regulation at 12V
  • Efficient at super-light loads
  • Long hold-up time
  • Low inrush current with 115V
  • Not noisy at normal operating conditions
  • Fully modular
  • Loads of connectors
  • Compatible with the alternative sleep mode
  • Compact dimensions
  • 10-year warranty

Against

  • Fan speed profile could be smoother
  • Efficiency at normal and light loads could be higher
  • High inrush current with 230V
  • Not so efficient 5VSB rail
  • Small distance between connectors

With super-compact dimensions for an 850W unit and high build quality, the EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6 definitely looks like an upgraded version of the corresponding FSP-made G5 model. It also achieves high enough overall performance to back up those first impressions, which puts it close to the competition from Corsair (RM850x), XPG (Core Reactor 850), Cooler Master (V850 Gold V2), and Seasonic (GX-850). Nonetheless, the older 850 G3 unit achieves notably higher performance, taking the lead from all aforementioned products. It is a shame that that EVGA stopped its cooperation with Super Flower.

The new EVGA G6 line consists of Seasonic-made models with capacities ranging from 750W to 1000W. We have already evaluated the flagship G6 unit, and its performance was amazing. We are eager to see if the middle member of the line, with 850W max power, will achieve the same high-performance levels and earn a place in our best PSUs article

Image 1 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 13

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Like its big brother, the 850 G6 also features hybrid (Hardware & Firmware) over power protection (OPP). An analog IC handles hardware OPP, and an MCU is responsible for the firmware OPP. According to EVGA, the first is designed to trip when power output exceeds 135% for a few nanoseconds. The latter trips once power exceeds 125% for longer periods, in the millisecond range. During the 1000 G6 evaluation, we didn't notice any difference between that unit and PSUs featuring "normal" OPP circuits. 

Image 1 of 8

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 8

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

Seasonic

Max. DC Output

850W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%)

Noise

Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A])

Modular

✓ (fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z)

Semi-Passive Operation

✓ (selectable)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

150 x 85 x 140mm

Weight

1.7 kg (3.75 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242470.830.5
Watts120850156
Total Max. Power (W)850

Cables & Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+125mm) 2416-18AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm)2218AWGNo
SATA (560mm+110mm+110mm)3918AWGNo
4-pin Molex (560mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (105mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

The provided modular cables are long, but the distance between peripheral connectors is low. This is typical for Seasonic-made units, unfortunately. Usually, parts requiring 4-pin Molex connectors are far from each other, so only 100mm distance between their respective connectors is insufficient. In several cases, the same goes for SATA-powered devices.

There are no in-cable caps, which is good, and it is nice to see two PCIe cables with single connectors. There are two more, with a pair of corresponding connectors installed, if you want to power several graphics cards. 

Image 1 of 7

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cable Photos

Image 2 of 7

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

If this is your first time reading one of our PSU reviews, we strongly encourage you to look through our PSUs 101 article. This provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor MF72-5D20L (5 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x GBU1508 (800V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06 (600V, 8A)
Bulk Cap(s)
2x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 390uF each or 780uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMR)
Main Switchers
4x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (600V, 12.7A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm)
APFC Controller
Champion CM6500UN
Resonant ControllerChampion CU6901V
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs4x Nexperia PSMN1R4-40YLD (40V, 220A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x Nexperia PSMN4R0-30YLD (30V, 67A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (2,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 3x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)
Polymer: 21x Nippon Chemi-Con, 13x FPCAP

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & Weltrend WT51F104 (Firmware OPP)
Fan ControllerWeltrend WT51F104
Fan ModelHong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, Fuid DynamicBearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x M.C.C. MBR1045ULPS SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance MOS EM8569C
Image 1 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G6 line is based on Seasonic's Focus platform but with some upgrades. These include an MCU which, besides the firmware OPP, also handles over-temperature protection and the fan speed profile. The PCB is tiny, and another detail that immediately caught our attention is the leaning heat sink that hosts the unit's bridge rectifiers. Seasonic probably did this on purpose to allow for more airflow to the PFC input capacitor. Compared to the original Focus design, this platform's major updates are to the larger PCB hosting the DC-DC converters and the MCU, plus to the cable from the aforementioned PCB to an NTC thermistor installed on the modular board. 

Image 1 of 6

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Transient filter

Image 2 of 6

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all the required components to block most incoming and outgoing EMI emissions. Moreover, the same filter includes an MOV for dealing with voltage surges. Finally, inrush current protection is provided through an NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo. 

Image 1 of 2

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bridge rectifiers

Image 2 of 2

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A combined, so it will easily meet this platform's requirements. 

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

APFC converter

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and an STMicroelectronics boost diode. The bulk caps are two Chemi-Cons, with 780uF combined capacity. 

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Main FETs and primary transformer

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The four main FETs are arranged into a full-bridge topology. Moreover, an LLC resonant converter is used for increased efficiency. The resonant controller is the Champion CU6901V, which also includes a burst mode operation for high efficiency at super light loads. In this mode, the LLC converter turns off and then starts again to increase efficiency under super-light loads. 

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

12V FETs and VRMs

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Four Nexperia FETs regulate the 12V rail, while the minor rails are generated through six FETs from the same manufacturer. The common PWM controller for the DC-DC converters is an ANPEC APW7159C.

Image 1 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Filtering caps

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic filtering caps from Chemi-Con and Rubycon are of high enough quality for the task at hand. There's also plenty of polymer caps in use here.

Image 1 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5VSB Circuit

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller for the 5VSB circuit is an Excelliance MOS EM8569C. Its efficiency levels are low. If Seasonic used a FET on the secondary side, energy losses would be lower. 

Image 1 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Modular board front

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Many polymer caps, from Chemi-Con and FPCAP, are installed at the face of the modular board. 

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA, supported by a WT51F104 micro-controller. 

Image 1 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is strong.

Image 1 of 2

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooling fan

Image 2 of 2

EVGA 850 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Typically, Seasonic uses a Hong Hua fan in its units. The fluid dynamic bearing helps the fan keep its noise output low, and it is also far more reliable than plain sleeve bearings. 

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.