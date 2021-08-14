EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6 Power Supply Review

With super-compact dimensions for an 850W unit and high build quality, the EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6 definitely looks like an upgraded version of the corresponding FSP-made G5 model. It also achieves high enough overall performance to back up those first impressions, which puts it close to the competition from Corsair (RM850x), XPG (Core Reactor 850), Cooler Master (V850 Gold V2), and Seasonic (GX-850). Nonetheless, the older 850 G3 unit achieves notably higher performance, taking the lead from all aforementioned products. It is a shame that that EVGA stopped its cooperation with Super Flower.

The new EVGA G6 line consists of Seasonic-made models with capacities ranging from 750W to 1000W. We have already evaluated the flagship G6 unit, and its performance was amazing. We are eager to see if the middle member of the line, with 850W max power, will achieve the same high-performance levels and earn a place in our best PSUs article.

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Like its big brother, the 850 G6 also features hybrid (Hardware & Firmware) over power protection (OPP). An analog IC handles hardware OPP, and an MCU is responsible for the firmware OPP. According to EVGA, the first is designed to trip when power output exceeds 135% for a few nanoseconds. The latter trips once power exceeds 125% for longer periods, in the millisecond range. During the 1000 G6 evaluation, we didn't notice any difference between that unit and PSUs featuring "normal" OPP circuits.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 70.8 3 0.5 Watts 120 850 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+125mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No SATA (560mm+110mm+110mm) 3 9 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (560mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (105mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

The provided modular cables are long, but the distance between peripheral connectors is low. This is typical for Seasonic-made units, unfortunately. Usually, parts requiring 4-pin Molex connectors are far from each other, so only 100mm distance between their respective connectors is insufficient. In several cases, the same goes for SATA-powered devices.

There are no in-cable caps, which is good, and it is nice to see two PCIe cables with single connectors. There are two more, with a pair of corresponding connectors installed, if you want to power several graphics cards.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cable Photos Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

If this is your first time reading one of our PSU reviews, we strongly encourage you to look through our PSUs 101 article. This provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor MF72-5D20L (5 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1508 (800V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STTH8S06 (600V, 8A) Bulk Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 390uF each or 780uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMR) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (600V, 12.7A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UN Resonant Controller Champion CU6901V Topology Primary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 4x Nexperia PSMN1R4-40YLD (40V, 220A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Nexperia PSMN4R0-30YLD (30V, 67A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (2,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 3x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)

Polymer: 21x Nippon Chemi-Con, 13x FPCAP Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & Weltrend WT51F104 (Firmware OPP) Fan Controller Weltrend WT51F104 Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, Fuid DynamicBearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x M.C.C. MBR1045ULPS SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS EM8569C

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G6 line is based on Seasonic's Focus platform but with some upgrades. These include an MCU which, besides the firmware OPP, also handles over-temperature protection and the fan speed profile. The PCB is tiny, and another detail that immediately caught our attention is the leaning heat sink that hosts the unit's bridge rectifiers. Seasonic probably did this on purpose to allow for more airflow to the PFC input capacitor. Compared to the original Focus design, this platform's major updates are to the larger PCB hosting the DC-DC converters and the MCU, plus to the cable from the aforementioned PCB to an NTC thermistor installed on the modular board.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Transient filter Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all the required components to block most incoming and outgoing EMI emissions. Moreover, the same filter includes an MOV for dealing with voltage surges. Finally, inrush current protection is provided through an NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A combined, so it will easily meet this platform's requirements.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) APFC converter Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and an STMicroelectronics boost diode. The bulk caps are two Chemi-Cons, with 780uF combined capacity.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Main FETs and primary transformer Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The four main FETs are arranged into a full-bridge topology. Moreover, an LLC resonant converter is used for increased efficiency. The resonant controller is the Champion CU6901V, which also includes a burst mode operation for high efficiency at super light loads. In this mode, the LLC converter turns off and then starts again to increase efficiency under super-light loads.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 12V FETs and VRMs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Four Nexperia FETs regulate the 12V rail, while the minor rails are generated through six FETs from the same manufacturer. The common PWM controller for the DC-DC converters is an ANPEC APW7159C.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Filtering caps Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic filtering caps from Chemi-Con and Rubycon are of high enough quality for the task at hand. There's also plenty of polymer caps in use here.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 5VSB Circuit Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller for the 5VSB circuit is an Excelliance MOS EM8569C. Its efficiency levels are low. If Seasonic used a FET on the secondary side, energy losses would be lower.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Modular board front Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Many polymer caps, from Chemi-Con and FPCAP, are installed at the face of the modular board.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA, supported by a WT51F104 micro-controller.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Soldering quality Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is strong.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cooling fan Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Typically, Seasonic uses a Hong Hua fan in its units. The fluid dynamic bearing helps the fan keep its noise output low, and it is also far more reliable than plain sleeve bearings.

