EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6 Power Supply Review

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for a PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.137V 11.953V 1.51% Pass 5V 5.040V 4.949V 1.81% Pass 3.3V 3.327V 3.182V 4.36% Pass 5VSB 5.075V 5.029V 0.90% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.139V 11.968V 1.40% Pass 5V 5.040V 4.938V 2.02% Pass 3.3V 3.327V 3.185V 4.26% Pass 5VSB 5.075V 5.015V 1.18% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.140V 11.957V 1.51% Pass 5V 5.041V 4.938V 2.04% Pass 3.3V 3.328V 3.196V 3.96% Pass 5VSB 5.075V 5.026V 0.97% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.107V 11.991V 0.96% Pass 5V 5.027V 4.933V 1.86% Pass 3.3V 3.316V 3.165V 4.54% Pass 5VSB 5.034V 4.989V 0.89% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.108V 12.007V 0.83% Pass 5V 5.028V 4.924V 2.06% Pass 3.3V 3.316V 3.168V 4.46% Pass 5VSB 5.034V 4.972V 1.23% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.109V 11.999V 0.90% Pass 5V 5.028V 4.926V 2.03% Pass 3.3V 3.316V 3.178V 4.15% Pass 5VSB 5.034V 4.983V 1.02% Pass

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 25-29: Transient Response Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This unit's transient response is satisfactory at 12V, quite good at 5V and 5VSB and mediocre at 3.3V. Still, the PSU passes all 3.3V transient tests, but in all cases voltage drops below 3.2V once the transient load is applied.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A small step and a tiny voltage overshoot at 5VSB are present here, but are nothing to worry about.

Power Supply Timing Tests

A power supply generates several signals, which need to be within certain ranges as specified by the ATX spec. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. Since 2020, a PSU's Power-on time (T1) now has to be lower than 150ms and its PWR_OK delay (T3) has to be within 100 to 150ms to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 88ms 134ms 100% 88ms 134ms

The PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms region here, so the PSU supports the alternative sleep mode recommended by the ATX spec.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in a PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases a capacitors' lifespan because it causes it to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.0 mV 10.3 mV 11.5 mV 4.9 mV Pass 20% Load 18.2 mV 10.4 mV 10.8 mV 5.5 mV Pass 30% Load 10.8 mV 10.2 mV 11.2 mV 6.1 mV Pass 40% Load 10.2 mV 11.3 mV 11.9 mV 7.1 mV Pass 50% Load 10.4 mV 12.0 mV 16.0 mV 11.3 mV Pass 60% Load 10.7 mV 12.8 mV 12.5 mV 8.8 mV Pass 70% Load 10.5 mV 13.5 mV 12.6 mV 14.5 mV Pass 80% Load 11.0 mV 13.6 mV 14.1 mV 12.5 mV Pass 90% Load 11.3 mV 13.2 mV 13.8 mV 11.8 mV Pass 100% Load 15.2 mV 14.7 mV 15.9 mV 15.3 mV Pass 110% Load 15.5 mV 17.2 mV 18.1 mV 15.3 mV Pass Crossload 1 9.4 mV 12.1 mV 12.6 mV 6.2 mV Pass Crossload 2 8.0 mV 11.0 mV 11.3 mV 5.6 mV Pass Crossload 3 9.0 mV 10.0 mV 13.3 mV 5.4 mV Pass Crossload 4 15.2 mV 13.8 mV 14.3 mV 13.8 mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU might not achieve the outstanding performance of the Corsair RM850x, but still, its ripple suppression is good on all rails.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Full Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 4

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL4 Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones and/or speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We found a single spur exceeding the limit with an average EMI detector. Everything is fine, though, with a peak detector.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content