EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6 Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 850 G5 model achieves good overall performance. Still, it cannot take the lead from the competition, and it stays notably behind the older 850 G3 model.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Under normal operating temperatures, average noise output is low.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It beats the Corsair RM850x here, but efficiency at normal and light loads needs a boost.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) PF Rating Charts 115V - 230V Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter needs tuning for higher PF readings, especially with 230V input.

