EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G6 Power Supply Review

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions. At the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight enough here at 12V but not even close to the level of theG3 and older Focus Plus Gold 850. That's because there is an increase at 12V at light loads, most likely due to the burst mode operation for high efficiency at these load levels. The minor rails could have tighter load regulation, but 5VSB, although it is in the last place, isn't a problem.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is very long on this unit, and the same goes for the power ok signal, which is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This unit's inrush currents are high at 230V input, which could have been avoided with a larger NTC thermistor.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA, as defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation. This ensures that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This unit's leakage current is low enough.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 5.215A 1.982A 1.981A 0.982A 85.018 83.812% 591 11.8 40.58°C 0.962 12.160V 5.045V 3.332V 5.09V 101.439 44.65°C 115.14V 20% 11.450A 2.976A 2.975A 1.182A 169.992 88.921% 591 11.8 40.87°C 0.973 12.148V 5.042V 3.328V 5.075V 191.171 45.47°C 115.14V 30% 18.052A 3.474A 3.475A 1.383A 255.016 90.082% 592 11.9 41.32°C 0.974 12.130V 5.038V 3.324V 5.062V 283.093 46.66°C 115.14V 40% 24.653A 3.973A 3.975A 1.585A 340.125 90.415% 589 11.8 41.74°C 0.979 12.125V 5.035V 3.321V 5.049V 376.183 47.56°C 115.13V 50% 30.920A 4.972A 4.976A 1.788A 425.198 90.013% 1391 39.2 42.02°C 0.982 12.118V 5.029V 3.316V 5.033V 472.374 48.37°C 115.13V 60% 37.145A 5.972A 5.978A 1.993A 509.702 89.597% 1393 39.3 42.67°C 0.984 12.111V 5.025V 3.313V 5.018V 568.884 49.65°C 115.12V 70% 43.442A 6.973A 6.981A 2.199A 595.024 88.996% 1395 39.4 43.24°C 0.986 12.105V 5.021V 3.31V 5.004V 668.597 51.21°C 115.12V 80% 49.739A 7.978A 7.987A 2.304A 679.86 88.302% 1754 45.9 43.69°C 0.987 12.102V 5.016V 3.306V 4.992V 769.926 52.15°C 115.11V 90% 56.428A 8.481A 8.48A 2.411A 765.281 87.672% 1758 45.9 44.76°C 0.989 12.100V 5.013V 3.302V 4.979V 872.887 53.77°C 115.11V 100% 62.856A 8.985A 9.004A 3.028A 850.092 86.815% 1761 45.9 45.51°C 0.99 12.097V 5.011V 3.299V 4.955V 979.2 55.26°C 115.1V 110% 69.137A 9.989A 10.103A 3.035A 934.664 85.892% 1764 46.0 46.92°C 0.99 12.097V 5.007V 3.296V 4.944V 1088.185 57.67°C 115.1V CL1 0.116A 14.316A 14.272A 0A 121.335 82.205% 1406 40.0 42.11°C 0.98 12.167V 5.045V 3.342V 5.091V 147.599 48.22°C 115.14V CL2 0.115A 23.785A 0A 0A 121.442 80.038% 1747 45.7 43.22°C 0.98 12.160V 5.047V 3.324V 5.098V 151.731 49.86°C 115.14V CL3 0.115A 0A 23.61A 0A 80.592 74.938% 1744 45.6 44.9°C 0.964 12.153V 5.042V 3.354V 5.095V 107.545 52.08°C 115.14V CL4 70.264A 0A 0A 0.001A 849.752 87.636% 1759 45.9 45.86°C 0.989 12.094V 5.017V 3.296V 5.04V 969.638 55.31°C 115.1V

The PSU easily handles high loads at increased operating temperatures, but the fan's noise is loud.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.228A 0.495A 0.495A 0.195A 20.015 73.631% 0 <6.0 39.04°C 0.803 12.105V 5.053V 3.336V 5.116V 27.182 36.89°C 115.14V 40W 2.700A 0.693A 0.693A 0.294A 40.014 79.344% 0 <6.0 39.89°C 0.927

The fan doesn't spin at light loads, which helps boost efficiency as even a single Watt can notably affect efficiency readings in these tests.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency at 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.224A 0.25A 0.25A 0.052A 17.17 72.209% 0 <6.0 26.35°C 0.778 12.093V 5.047V 3.333V 5.12V 23.778 27.73°C 115.12V

Efficiency exceeds 70% with 2% load, meeting the corresponding Intel specifications.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for power factor.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency is on the low side for normal and light loads, which is always the case with a Gold unit. Only with a 2% load can this PSU manage to take a better place in the graph.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.512W 72.352% 0.066 5.123V 0.708W 115.12V 2 0.25A 1.28W 75.888% 0.147 5.119V 1.687W 115.12V 3 0.55A 2.813W 77.558% 0.264 5.113V 3.627W 115.12V 4 1A 5.103W 77.688% 0.363 5.102V 6.569W 115.12V 5 1.5A 7.637W 77.465% 0.42 5.091V 9.858W 115.11V 6 3A 15.138W 75.942% 0.492 5.045V 19.934W 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This unit's 5VSB rail is better than the corresponding circuit on the G3 model, but still isn't efficient enough for our liking.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.089V 5.045V 3.332V 5.124V 3.677 0.264 115.11V Standby 0.059 0.005 115.11V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low enough at 115V, although it doesn't hit the less than 0.1W ideal at 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This PSU's fan speed profile is quite aggressive at high operating temperatures. Given that it is controlled by an MCU, it could stand to have more operation modes to make it smoother.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU is silent up to 560W loads. Nevertheless, with higher loads it exceeds 30 dBA. The transition between low and mid loads to high ones could be smoother.

