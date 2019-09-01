Fractal Design ION+ 560P Power Supply Review: As Quiet As It Gets

Specifications and Part Analysis

The Fractal Design Ion+ 560P has good performance, silent operation, and high efficiency. Its price is a bit lower than the corresponding Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum model, but the latter achieves better performance. The Ion+ 560P is one of the quietest PSUs that we have evaluated so far since its overall noise output is lower than 12 dB(A)!

Fractal Design made a strong re-entry in the PSU market with the Ion+ line, which consists of four models with capacities ranging from 860W to 560W. We have already evaluated two models (860P and 660P), and so we wanted to take a look at the smallest member as well, the Ion+ 560P. Given the high efficiency that the majority of modern GPUs feature, a power supply with more than 500W max power will not have a problem supporting a potent, single-GPU system. There is no need to invest in a stronger PSU, unless you want to use a Threadripper AMD CPU or you want to overclock your CPU and GPU highly. Under overclocked conditions, you better get the strongest PSU you can afford since you cannot predict the power consumption of CPUs and GPUs under those conditions.

The table below shows the MSRP of each Ion+ model in all major regions.

Product USD GBP EURO SEK RMB YEN Ion+ 560P 99.99 94.99 106,99 1149 799 11900 Ion+ 660P 109.99 104.99 117,99 1269 899 13400 Ion+ 760P 119.99 114.99 129,99 1389 969 14900 Ion+ 860P 129.99 124.99 139,99 1509 1049 16400

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) High Power Max. DC Output 560W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A++ (<15 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (DYNAMIC X2 GP-14) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 150 x 85 x 150mm Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 46.6 3 0.3 Watts 110 560 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 560

Cables and Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+120mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No SATA (650mm+120mm) 1 2 18AWG No SATA (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No 4 pin Molex (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

There is no point for a pair of EPS connectors with "only" 560W max power since each of those can deliver up to 336W. The number of PCIe and peripheral connectors is adequate, but the distance between the latter should be longer, at 150mm at least. Finally, all cables are highly flexible, and this helps during the cable routing and management processes.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to understand better the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) High Power PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV,1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETS 2x Infineon IPA60R180P7S (650V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.180Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Infineon IDH06G65C5 (650V, 6A @ 145°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (400V, 330uF each or 660uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R180P7S (650V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.180Ohm) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETS 6x Infineon BSC027N04LS (40V, 88A @ 100°C, 2.7mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 8x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mOhm) PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 5x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH) Polymers: 31x FPCAP, 6x NIC Supervisor IC SITI PS224 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Micro Controller STC 15W408AS Fan Model Fractal Design DYNAMIC X2 GP-14 (140mm, 3-12V, 0.30A, 1400rpm, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan ) Fan Power Transistor STi 2SD882 (NPN) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A) & 2x Infineon BSC0906NS FET (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS Corp EM8569 -12V Circuit Rectifier KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)

The original manufacturer of the Ion+ 560P is High Power. The platform looks nice since the design is clean and the airflow is unobstructed. On the primary side, a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter are used, for high efficiency. On the secondary side, six FETs regulate the +12V rail, and a couple of DC-DC converters handle the minor rails.

The transient filter is complete. It includes an MOV, and there is inrush current protection in the form of an NTC thermistor. A bypass relay supports the latter.

In the APFC converter, the bulk caps have enough capacity to offer a longer than 17ms hold-up time. They have a 105C temperature rating, but the maximum voltage that they can handle is very close to the APFC's DC bus voltage (385VDC).

The electrolytic caps are of high quality, and besides them, a large number of polymer caps handle ripple filtering.

The voltage regulation modules that generate the minor (5V and 3.3V) rails.

The soldering quality looks good.

The cooling fan uses a fluid dynamic bearing and measures 140mm across, so even though it doesn't spin at high speeds, still it can offer the required airflow. Its startup voltage is very low, at 3V, meaning that it can spin at very low speeds under light loads.

