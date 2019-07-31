Fractal Design ION+ 860P Power Supply Review: Whisper Quiet

The Fractal Design ION+ 860P achieves excellent overall performance and quiet operation, even under high ambient temperatures and increased loads. The competition in this category includes strong opponents like the Seasonic SSR-850PX, FSP HPT850M, and Corsair HX850. But Fractal Design's offering hits an attractive price point, and it's quieter than the other PSUs in our comparison, too.

The last time we reviewed a Fractal Design PSU was in 2015, so it was a pleasant surprise to see the company revitalizing its power supply portfolio with new products. The ION+ series includes four models with capacities ranging from 560W to 860W. They're all 80 PLUS Platinum-certified. The highest-end implementation also has ETA-A efficiency and LAMBDA-A+ noise badges from Cybenetics. All ION+ units are fully modular and use a capable High Power platform.

Cooling is handled by a 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan. It features a semi-passive operating mode that can (thankfully) be deactivated. Fractal Design employs several tricks to reduce the noise level of its fans, including counter-balanced magnets and notched blade edges.

The table below shows the MSRP of each ION+ PSU in all major regions.

Product

USD

GBP

EURO

SEK

RMB

YEN

Ion+ 560P

99.99

94.99

106,99

1149

799

11900

Ion+ 660P 109.99

104.99

117,99

1269

899

13400

Ion+ 760P 119.99

114.99

129,99

1389

969

14900

Ion+ 860P 129.99

124.99

139,99

1509

1049

16400



Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) High Power Max. DC Output 860W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Noise LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm fluid dynamic bearing Fan (Dynamic X2 GP-14) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (Selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 150 x 85 x 150mm Weight 1.67 kg (3.68 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 71.6 3 0.3 Watts 120 860 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 860

Cables and Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In-Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 16AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (600mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (560mm+120mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (650mm+120mm) 1 2 18AWG No SATA (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 2 8 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (400mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 1 4 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

The cables are sufficiently long, and they include an adequate number of connectors. Fractal Design claims that its UltraFlex cables easily bend and twist to simplify installation in tight spaces. Indeed the cables are very flexible, although some of them use thicker wires to accommodate high amperage. The fact that there are no in-cable caps should also help during the routing and cable management processes. Our only complaint is that the main ATX cable isn't flat like the other ones.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about power supplies and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) High Power PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 3x CM chokes, 1x MOV,1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R099P7 (650V, 20A @ 100°C, 0.099Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Infineon IDH08G65C5 (650V, 8A @ 145°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (400V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R099P7 (650V, 20A @ 100°C, 0.099Ohm) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G Resonant Controllers Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 8x Infineon BSC010N04LS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 1mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters:8x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mOhm)

PWM Controllers: ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 5x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH)

Polymers: 31x FPCAP, 6x NIC Supervisor IC SITI PS224 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Micro Controller STC 15W408AS Fan Model Fractal Design DYNAMIC X2 GP-14 (140mm, 3-12V, 0.40A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan ) Fan Power Transistor STi 2SD882 (NPN) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A) & 2x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS Corp EM8569 -12V Circuit Rectifier KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)

We encountered this platform most recently in Thermaltake's 850W Toughpower Grand RGB Gold. Fractal Design asked for some modifications from High Power, so now it includes inrush current protection. That's an essential feature for any power supply.

On the primary side, a half-bridge topology is used, along with an LLC resonant converter. We find typical stuff on the secondary side: a pair of DC-DC converters for the minor rails and synchronous rectification for the +12V rail.

The filtering caps are of high quality. Ripple filtering is mostly handled by polymer caps, while a smaller number of electrolytic capacitors provide the capacitance necessary to handle transient loads.

The soldering quality on the main PCB's business side is pretty good.

The fluid dynamic bearing-based cooling fan bears Fractal Design's logo. It has a very low 3V start-up voltage.

