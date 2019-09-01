Fractal Design ION+ 560P Power Supply Review: As Quiet As It Gets

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise
SeaSonic FOCUS Gold 550 W
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.
The load regulation at +12V is within 1%, but still the Ion+ 560P is away from the Seasonic competition. The SSR-550PX achieves better load regulation on the other rails, as well.
Hold-Up Time
Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.
The hold-up time exceeds 21ms and the power ok signal is accurate.
Inrush Current
Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.
The inrush current with 115V is low, while with 230V is on the high side.
10-110% Load Tests
These tests reveal the Ion+ 560P’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|2.877A
|1.993A
|2.003A
|1.004A
|56.165
|85.753%
|0
|<6.0
|45.13°C
|0.945
|12.016V
|5.015V
|3.295V
|4.980V
|65.496
|40.30°C
|115.12V
|2
|6.745A
|2.995A
|2.999A
|1.207A
|111.872
|90.454%
|0
|<6.0
|45.76°C
|0.976
|12.004V
|5.011V
|3.300V
|4.971V
|123.679
|40.53°C
|115.12V
|3
|10.986A
|3.494A
|3.489A
|1.411A
|167.772
|91.642%
|0
|<6.0
|46.87°C
|0.987
|11.994V
|5.009V
|3.297V
|4.962V
|183.074
|41.32°C
|115.12V
|4
|15.235A
|3.997A
|4.007A
|1.616A
|223.792
|91.971%
|390
|7.0
|41.82°C
|0.992
|11.984V
|5.007V
|3.294V
|4.953V
|243.330
|48.06°C
|115.12V
|5
|19.161A
|4.999A
|5.019A
|1.821A
|279.902
|91.871%
|393
|7.1
|42.05°C
|0.996
|11.972V
|5.002V
|3.288V
|4.942V
|304.670
|49.24°C
|115.12V
|6
|23.089A
|6.006A
|6.033A
|2.028A
|335.988
|91.241%
|431
|7.7
|42.92°C
|0.996
|11.961V
|4.998V
|3.282V
|4.932V
|368.242
|50.86°C
|115.12V
|7
|26.998A
|7.011A
|7.033A
|2.236A
|391.739
|90.784%
|626
|13.5
|43.07°C
|0.996
|11.950V
|4.993V
|3.285V
|4.921V
|431.505
|51.53°C
|115.12V
|8
|30.976A
|8.022A
|8.053A
|2.445A
|448.241
|90.265%
|730
|18.4
|43.46°C
|0.996
|11.939V
|4.988V
|3.278V
|4.911V
|496.582
|52.52°C
|115.12V
|9
|35.294A
|8.519A
|8.550A
|2.443A
|503.548
|89.817%
|882
|21.4
|44.08°C
|0.997
|11.929V
|4.991V
|3.275V
|4.915V
|560.638
|53.46°C
|115.11V
|10
|39.459A
|9.026A
|9.086A
|3.071A
|559.961
|89.210%
|1034
|28.6
|45.34°C
|0.997
|11.917V
|4.988V
|3.269V
|4.886V
|627.688
|55.10°C
|115.11V
|11
|44.193A
|9.028A
|9.085A
|3.072A
|615.988
|88.748%
|1036
|28.7
|46.98°C
|0.997
|11.908V
|4.988V
|3.269V
|4.885V
|694.089
|57.41°C
|115.11V
|CL1
|0.146A
|13.004A
|12.999A
|0.000A
|109.406
|84.229%
|0
|<6.0
|49.71°C
|0.976
|11.986V
|5.003V
|3.277V
|5.046V
|129.891
|42.65°C
|115.12V
|CL2
|46.682A
|1.003A
|1.003A
|1.000A
|570.317
|90.160%
|1027
|28.4
|45.02°C
|0.997
|11.933V
|4.997V
|3.284V
|4.955V
|632.558
|55.20°C
|115.11V
Despite the very low fan speeds, the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full power (and even more), under high operating temperatures. The APFC's converter is good, as well.
20-80W Load Tests
In the following tests, we measure the Ion+ 560P's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|1.204A
|0.498A
|0.485A
|0.200A
|19.647
|53.326%
|0
|<6.0
|0.890
|12.079V
|5.019V
|3.303V
|5.012V
|36.843
|115.12V
|2
|2.475A
|0.999A
|0.998A
|0.400A
|40.049
|82.187%
|0
|<6.0
|0.918
|12.017V
|5.013V
|3.307V
|4.999V
|48.729
|115.12V
|3
|3.675A
|1.499A
|1.485A
|0.602A
|59.567
|86.536%
|0
|<6.0
|0.948
|12.016V
|5.007V
|3.300V
|4.987V
|68.835
|115.12V
|4
|4.942A
|1.996A
|1.999A
|0.803A
|79.965
|88.906%
|0
|<6.0
|0.961
|12.011V
|5.011V
|3.303V
|4.984V
|89.943
|115.12V
With 20W load the efficiency is very low. It should be over 70%.
2% or 10W Load Test
Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|PSU Noise (dB[A])
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.779A
|0.218A
|0.217A
|0.049A
|11.471
|48.216%
|0
|<6.0
|0.804
|12.085V
|5.020V
|3.305V
|5.018V
|23.791
|115.12V
The efficiency with 2% of the max-rated-capacity load is super low. It should be higher than 70%, to meet the upcoming ATX spec's corresponding requirement.
Efficiency
Next, we plotted a chart showing the Ion+ 560P’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.
With normal loads, the efficiency levels are high, but this is not the case with light loads.
5VSB Efficiency
|Test #
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|0.100A
|0.512
|68.176%
|0.099
|5.113V
|0.751
|115.10V
|2
|0.250A
|1.277
|74.461%
|0.199
|5.106V
|1.715
|115.10V
|3
|0.550A
|2.801
|76.384%
|0.317
|5.092V
|3.667
|115.10V
|4
|1.000A
|5.072
|77.035%
|0.397
|5.072V
|6.584
|115.10V
|5
|1.500A
|7.573
|77.347%
|0.438
|5.048V
|9.791
|115.10V
|6
|3.000A
|14.915
|76.578%
|0.485
|4.971V
|19.477
|115.11V
The 5VSB rail needs modifications, to achieve higher efficiency levels.
Power Consumption In Idle And Standby
|Mode
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Watts
|PF/AC Volts
|Idle
|12.111V
|5.030V
|3.307V
|5.029V
|5.573
|0.420
|115.1V
|Standby
|0.106
|0.013
|115.1V
Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise
All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 36 to 45 degrees Celsius (96.8 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit).
The cooling fan's speed profile is super relaxed.
The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.
Although the passive operation doesn't last long, still the Ion+ 560P is dead silent since its cooling fan spins at very low RPM in all cases.
