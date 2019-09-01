Fractal Design ION+ 560P Power Supply Review: As Quiet As It Gets

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation at +12V is within 1%, but still the Ion+ 560P is away from the Seasonic competition. The SSR-550PX achieves better load regulation on the other rails, as well.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time exceeds 21ms and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current with 115V is low, while with 230V is on the high side.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the Ion+ 560P’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.877A 1.993A 2.003A 1.004A 56.165 85.753% 0 <6.0 45.13°C 0.945 12.016V 5.015V 3.295V 4.980V 65.496 40.30°C 115.12V 2 6.745A 2.995A 2.999A 1.207A 111.872 90.454% 0 <6.0 45.76°C 0.976 12.004V 5.011V 3.300V 4.971V 123.679 40.53°C 115.12V 3 10.986A 3.494A 3.489A 1.411A 167.772 91.642% 0 <6.0 46.87°C 0.987 11.994V 5.009V 3.297V 4.962V 183.074 41.32°C 115.12V 4 15.235A 3.997A 4.007A 1.616A 223.792 91.971% 390 7.0 41.82°C 0.992 11.984V 5.007V 3.294V 4.953V 243.330 48.06°C 115.12V 5 19.161A 4.999A 5.019A 1.821A 279.902 91.871% 393 7.1 42.05°C 0.996 11.972V 5.002V 3.288V 4.942V 304.670 49.24°C 115.12V 6 23.089A 6.006A 6.033A 2.028A 335.988 91.241% 431 7.7 42.92°C 0.996 11.961V 4.998V 3.282V 4.932V 368.242 50.86°C 115.12V 7 26.998A 7.011A 7.033A 2.236A 391.739 90.784% 626 13.5 43.07°C 0.996 11.950V 4.993V 3.285V 4.921V 431.505 51.53°C 115.12V 8 30.976A 8.022A 8.053A 2.445A 448.241 90.265% 730 18.4 43.46°C 0.996 11.939V 4.988V 3.278V 4.911V 496.582 52.52°C 115.12V 9 35.294A 8.519A 8.550A 2.443A 503.548 89.817% 882 21.4 44.08°C 0.997 11.929V 4.991V 3.275V 4.915V 560.638 53.46°C 115.11V 10 39.459A 9.026A 9.086A 3.071A 559.961 89.210% 1034 28.6 45.34°C 0.997 11.917V 4.988V 3.269V 4.886V 627.688 55.10°C 115.11V 11 44.193A 9.028A 9.085A 3.072A 615.988 88.748% 1036 28.7 46.98°C 0.997 11.908V 4.988V 3.269V 4.885V 694.089 57.41°C 115.11V CL1 0.146A 13.004A 12.999A 0.000A 109.406 84.229% 0 <6.0 49.71°C 0.976 11.986V 5.003V 3.277V 5.046V 129.891 42.65°C 115.12V CL2 46.682A 1.003A 1.003A 1.000A 570.317 90.160% 1027 28.4 45.02°C 0.997 11.933V 4.997V 3.284V 4.955V 632.558 55.20°C 115.11V

Despite the very low fan speeds, the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full power (and even more), under high operating temperatures. The APFC's converter is good, as well.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the Ion+ 560P's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.204A 0.498A 0.485A 0.200A 19.647 53.326% 0 <6.0 0.890 12.079V 5.019V 3.303V 5.012V 36.843 115.12V 2 2.475A 0.999A 0.998A 0.400A 40.049 82.187% 0 <6.0 0.918 12.017V 5.013V 3.307V 4.999V 48.729 115.12V 3 3.675A 1.499A 1.485A 0.602A 59.567 86.536% 0 <6.0 0.948 12.016V 5.007V 3.300V 4.987V 68.835 115.12V 4 4.942A 1.996A 1.999A 0.803A 79.965 88.906% 0 <6.0 0.961 12.011V 5.011V 3.303V 4.984V 89.943 115.12V

With 20W load the efficiency is very low. It should be over 70%.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.779A 0.218A 0.217A 0.049A 11.471 48.216% 0 <6.0 0.804 12.085V 5.020V 3.305V 5.018V 23.791 115.12V

The efficiency with 2% of the max-rated-capacity load is super low. It should be higher than 70%, to meet the upcoming ATX spec's corresponding requirement.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the Ion+ 560P’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

With normal loads, the efficiency levels are high, but this is not the case with light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 68.176% 0.099 5.113V 0.751 115.10V 2 0.250A 1.277 74.461% 0.199 5.106V 1.715 115.10V 3 0.550A 2.801 76.384% 0.317 5.092V 3.667 115.10V 4 1.000A 5.072 77.035% 0.397 5.072V 6.584 115.10V 5 1.500A 7.573 77.347% 0.438 5.048V 9.791 115.10V 6 3.000A 14.915 76.578% 0.485 4.971V 19.477 115.11V

The 5VSB rail needs modifications, to achieve higher efficiency levels.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.111V 5.030V 3.307V 5.029V 5.573 0.420 115.1V Standby 0.106 0.013 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 36 to 45 degrees Celsius (96.8 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit).

The cooling fan's speed profile is super relaxed.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

Although the passive operation doesn't last long, still the Ion+ 560P is dead silent since its cooling fan spins at very low RPM in all cases.

