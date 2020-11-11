Fractal Design Meshify 2 Review: A High-TDP Workstations Wonder

Trending

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPUIntel Core i9-9900K
MotherboardAsus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
MemoryCorsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB)
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition
CPU CoolingNoctua NH-U12S Chromax Black
Thermal PasteNoctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste
StorageCorsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB
Power SupplyCorsair HX750i
For assembling our test system, motherboard slotted right into place with very little fuss. The central standoff acts as an anchor for the motherboard to hold it in place during assembly, holding it in place vertically even with the Noctua CPU cooler installed. The GPU also dropped in with ease.

To install the power supply, you need to first remove a faceplate that you install onto the power supply, and then you slide the unit in from the back of the chassis. This makes for a very easy installation, and our oversized Corsair HX750i power supply slotted into place with ease.

Cable Management

Fractal Design Meshify 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ask me what I think of the cable management features of the Meshify 2, and I’ll tell you they’re excellent. Along the main alley there are three cable guides with Velcro straps to keep stuff in place, and on the right side there are another two straps to guide the EPS CPU power connectors. There is plenty of space behind the motherboard tray for guiding cables, and if you chuck the partition over to the other side of the chassis to make way for an array of hard drives, you’ll also end up with easy access to all their connectors. The only nitpick I had about the system is that it can be a little difficult to press the cables into their guides and fasten them when the cable count goes up. But overall, it’s a solid system, which when used as intended leads to a very tidy end result.

A small standout feature was that cable access to the lower part of the motherboard wasn’t obstructed by the power supply, unlike many other cases; there was even a rubber grommet where the chassis cables connect, which resulted in a very clean look.

Fractal Design Meshify 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Build Complete

Fractal Design Meshify 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Of course, this is a much simpler build than what this chassis is capable of, designed to streamline my process of thermally testing cases rather than utilizing the case to its fullest potential. But nevertheless, it shows that with the Meshify 2, even if you only start off with a simple straight-forward system, offers a great building experience.

But if you’re only intending on building a system like this and not using the full watercooling space or the storage configuration, the Meshify 2 is the definition overkill. This really is a case for power users, and simple ATX gaming systems might be better off with smaller and cheaper cases, unless you want the room for expansion.

  • Makaveli 11 November 2020 14:38
    What is the difference between the Meshify 2 vs Meshify S2?

    Think I found my answer "Meshify 2 is essentially the excellent Define 7 "

    So it just an updated Define 7 case.
  • gman68 11 November 2020 16:01
    EDIT: Oops. I totally swung and missed. Didn't realize this is actually a review of the Meshify 2 and not the S2. My bad.

    I have the Meshify S2 and the hard drive mounting is very different than the unit reviewed here. Viewing the models on the fractal design web site, you have either a revised version of the S2 that isn't updated on their web site, or you have a Meshify 2. The S2 that I have, and pictured on the web site does allow for 8 hard drives, It has 3 brackets for mounting drives on the backside of the case and that is all. It is a fabulous case.
  • Makaveli 11 November 2020 16:06
    I'm also on the Meshify S2 as you can see in my sig and love the case. The only thing i like about this is what they did on the front panel but for me I never take that off enough for it to matter to me. Front panel comes off 1 a year when I clean. All the changes made for hard drives also don't matter for me.

    And I agree on the Current Meshify S2 you can install 2 m2 drives on motherboard, 4 SSD's using the back mount and front mount then you still have the 3 mounting brackets on the backside of the case for 3 more drives so that is 9 drives total.

    I've moved bulk storage out of my Desktop PC's and have an 8 TB NAS so the days of stuffing a bunch of hard drives in my case are gone.

    This review covers some good comparisons.

    ICt_F9hMXk4View: https://youtu.be/ICt_F9hMXk4
