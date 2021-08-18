Fractal Design Torrent Review: Totally Different, Totally Cool

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-9900K Motherboard Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition CPU Cooling Noctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Fractal Design Ion+ 2 Platinum 860W

Motherboard Installation

Dropping the motherboard into the Torrent was a breeze, as the chassis has tons of space and a central anchoring standoff is included. Of course, we did already pre-install the CPU, cooler, memory, and SSD to save time.

GPU Install

Our RTX 2070 Super installed just as easily, slotting right into place in the second and third expansion slots.

PSU Install

Installing the power supply required the extra step of opening the top of the case, exposing a sort of ‘bucket’ into which the PSU is dropped. I quite like this system actually – not only does it make installing the power supply a breeze, connecting cables is also easy, there is a ton of space for larger power supplies, and with the case’s design placing half the PSU below the top line, and half above into the cover, the power supply is visually hidden away quite well.

Cable Management

When it comes to cable management, I was a little less impressed with the torrent. In theory, all the basics are present: ample space behind the motherboard tray, Velcro ties, space in the PSU compartment to chuck cable slack – but it’s the fan and RGB cables that upset me most. The case comes with five fans, and each has its own power cable and RGB cable – that’s a total of ten cables you have to tidy up just for the fans, and they all come together at the bottom of the chassis where there isn’t a lot of space to chuck excess length.

There is also no RGB hub, but the cables do daisy-chain so you can connect them all without needing extra gadgets. That said, I do recommend you split the devices over two A-RGB ports on your motherboard, so as not to overload a single connector, as five large fans and an RGB strip near the PSU may be a bit much otherwise.

Regardless, after about 15 minutes of connecting and tidying cables, above is the end result. It isn’t particularly pretty, and you can do a nicer job than this with some added effort and zipties to minimize the clutter in the excess fan cables, but this system is about to be de-installed anyway, so I didn’t bother spending more time on it. I slapped the panels on, and with that, the build was complete.

Build Complete