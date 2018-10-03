How to Get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update Right Now
It's good to have the latest build of Windows. The October 2018 update to Windows 10, also known as Build 1809 or code name Redstone 5, has a slew of new features, including the ability to send messages or share photos with your phone, an improved clipboard that syncs to the cloud, a new screen shot tool, support for DXR ray tracing and much more.
In a blog post, Microsoft said that it will start rolling out Build 1809 to the masses via automatic update on October 9th. However, not everyone gets these updates on the launch day so, unless you take matters into your own hands, you could be waiting quite a while for your turn.
You can go to the Setitngs -> Update & Security menu and hit the "Check for updates" button, but that doesn't always work. Here's a foolproof method for forcing the update.
1. Navigate to the Windows 10 download page in your web browser.
2. Click the Update Now button. An installer app downloads.
3. Launch the Windows 10 Upgrade program you just downloaded. The app will scan your computer to make sure that it is capable of installing the update. Most computers should pass this test without incident.
4. Click the Update Now button in the app.
5. Click Next.
You'll have to wait several minutes for the files to download.
3. After the files have finished downloading, you'll be prompted to reboot your computer.
During the reboot, Windows 10 Build 1809 will install. This process will take several minutes.
they pulled the update because they were finding many problems with it like in rare cases some users files were getting deleted
Yes, she's out again
https://support.microsoft.com/en-ca/help/4464619/windows-10-update-history
Upgrade block in place
Windows 10, version 1809
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server, version 180
Microsoft has identified issues with certain, new Intel display drivers. Intel inadvertently released versions of its display driver (versions 24.20.100.6344, 24.20.100.6345) to OEMs that accidentally turned on unsupported features in Windows.
After updating to Windows 10, version 1809, audio playback from a monitor or television connected to a PC via HDMI, USB-C, or a DisplayPort may not function correctly on devices with these drivers.
Workaround: To see if your device is affected and, if so, resolve the issue, see this Windows Forum post.
Next Steps: Microsoft is working with Intel to expire these display drivers, including coordinating with OEMs, and will provide an update on the resolution in an upcoming release.
Note: This Intel display driver issue is different from the Intel Smart Sound Technology driver (version 09.21.00.3755) audio issue previously documented.
which means if you dont get the update chances are because of the block in place
When 1809 finally does come out, it will be a new adventure I'm sure & we'll see the "Adjust Brightness" fixed.