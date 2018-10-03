How to Get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update Right Now

by
19 Comments

It's good to have the latest build of Windows. The October 2018 update to Windows 10, also known as Build 1809 or code name Redstone 5, has a slew of new features, including the ability to send messages or share photos with your phone, an improved clipboard that syncs to the cloud, a new screen shot tool, support for DXR ray tracing and much more. 

In a blog post, Microsoft said that it will start rolling out Build 1809 to the masses via automatic update on October 9th. However, not everyone gets these updates on the launch day so, unless you take matters into your own hands, you could be waiting quite a while for your turn.

You can go to the Setitngs -> Update & Security menu and hit the "Check for updates" button, but that doesn't always work. Here's a foolproof method for forcing the update.


1. Navigate to the Windows 10 download page in your web browser.


2. Click the Update Now button. An installer app downloads.


3.  Launch the Windows 10 Upgrade program you just downloaded. The app will scan your computer to make sure that it is capable of installing the update. Most computers should pass this test without incident.

4. Click the Update Now button in the app.

5. Click Next.


You'll have to wait several minutes for the files to download.


3. After the files have finished downloading, you'll be prompted to reboot your computer.

During the reboot, Windows 10 Build 1809 will install. This process will take several minutes.

About the author
Avram Piltch

Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
This thread is closed for comments
19 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • karenjoly
    Came in last night to this location, Toronto.
  • lojzemahnic
    Finally. Had to wait half a year to get micro stutters fix for my GTX 1050TI GPU. MS and NVidia were aware of the problem, but didn't give a damn. Consumer servise support -1.
  • Druidsmark
    Warning, this update reset all my Microsoft settings! So I had to go change all my settings again and treat this update as a brand new Windows Installation setting up Windows the way I like it all over again. Every thing went went great for me other wise, I had no problems installing the update.
  • captaincharisma
    the update assistant has been updated so just grab that if its not coming up in windows update. i just like it for the complete dark theme. even though the dark theme in file explorer doesn't look that good but it is legacy software after all
  • Nolonar
    Or you could just, you know, manually check for updates, like the MS blog suggests: https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2018/10/02/how-to-get-the-windows-10-october-2018-update/#kA7IqaA8xImvxEiL.97
  • quilciri
    Let's see....1803 broke every third application on every client's machines...can't wait to see what this one does!
  • eye4bear
    LOJZEMAHNIC : I too run a GTX 1050TI GPU and have had no problems at all. Was wondering what your rig is like?
  • mubin
    How to not Get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update Never?
  • mac_angel
    does anyone know if this has the KB4100347 update built in? That update kills overclocking on x99 boards, I kept having to uninstall it.
  • tacgnol06
    Because why wait until the 9th to break my favorite apps?
  • tungleboomps
    Going to the said page, I still only see the Windows 10 major update for April of 2018 and not October of 2018. Why is this?
  • captaincharisma
    Anonymous said:
    Going to the said page, I still only see the Windows 10 major update for April of 2018 and not October of 2018. Why is this?


    they pulled the update because they were finding many problems with it like in rare cases some users files were getting deleted
  • tungleboomps
    Have you heard anything as to when they might be re-releasing it?
  • tungleboomps
    Ol' Tungleboomps, permit me to answer your question since no one is going to. It will be released hopefully in April of 2019. Hope this helps.
  • karenjoly
    Wait ., what's that ? Is it ....
    Yes, she's out again
    https://support.microsoft.com/en-ca/help/4464619/windows-10-update-history
  • tungleboomps
    No way! It can't be! It's out already! Give me a few minutes to confirm! :-)
  • The Paladin
    I got the 1803 update .. cant wait for the 1809 to clean up the stutters
  • The Paladin
    November 21, 2018 2:00 PM PT
    Upgrade block in place
    Windows 10, version 1809
    Windows Server 2019
    Windows Server, version 180

    Microsoft has identified issues with certain, new Intel display drivers. Intel inadvertently released versions of its display driver (versions 24.20.100.6344, 24.20.100.6345) to OEMs that accidentally turned on unsupported features in Windows.
    After updating to Windows 10, version 1809, audio playback from a monitor or television connected to a PC via HDMI, USB-C, or a DisplayPort may not function correctly on devices with these drivers.
    Workaround: To see if your device is affected and, if so, resolve the issue, see this Windows Forum post.
    Next Steps: Microsoft is working with Intel to expire these display drivers, including coordinating with OEMs, and will provide an update on the resolution in an upcoming release.
    Note: This Intel display driver issue is different from the Intel Smart Sound Technology driver (version 09.21.00.3755) audio issue previously documented.

    Quote:
    Note on upgrade blocks: Blocking the availability of a Windows 10 feature update to devices we know will experience issues is a key aspect of our controlled rollout approach to provide users with a great update experience. We decide what to block based on user impact from closely monitoring feedback and device diagnostics. Blocking issues are a high priority for us to address as quickly as possible. If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we will not install the update until that issue is resolved, even if you “Check for updates”. We do this so that you avoid encountering any known problems.


    which means if you dont get the update chances are because of the block in place
  • tungleboomps
    Anonymous said:
    I got the 1803 update .. cant wait for the 1809 to clean up the stutters


    When 1809 finally does come out, it will be a new adventure I'm sure & we'll see the "Adjust Brightness" fixed.
Most Popular
  1. Here’s How We Booted Windows 10 in 4.9 Seconds (Now, Beat Us)
  2. Windows File Discreetly Stores Touch Devices' Sensitive Text
  3. Preview Build 17763 Brings Insiders Closer to Windows 10's Next Big Update
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.