How to Get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update Right Now

It's good to have the latest build of Windows. The October 2018 update to Windows 10, also known as Build 1809 or code name Redstone 5, has a slew of new features, including the ability to send messages or share photos with your phone, an improved clipboard that syncs to the cloud, a new screen shot tool, support for DXR ray tracing and much more.

In a blog post, Microsoft said that it will start rolling out Build 1809 to the masses via automatic update on October 9th. However, not everyone gets these updates on the launch day so, unless you take matters into your own hands, you could be waiting quite a while for your turn.

You can go to the Setitngs -> Update & Security menu and hit the "Check for updates" button, but that doesn't always work. Here's a foolproof method for forcing the update.



1. Navigate to the Windows 10 download page in your web browser.



2. Click the Update Now button. An installer app downloads.



3. Launch the Windows 10 Upgrade program you just downloaded. The app will scan your computer to make sure that it is capable of installing the update. Most computers should pass this test without incident.

4. Click the Update Now button in the app.

5. Click Next.



You'll have to wait several minutes for the files to download.



3. After the files have finished downloading, you'll be prompted to reboot your computer.

During the reboot, Windows 10 Build 1809 will install. This process will take several minutes.