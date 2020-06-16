Trending

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master Review: Feature-Packed and Pricey

B550 chipset, X570-like price and features

By

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master
(Image: © Gigabyte)

 Software

Gigabyte includes a few applications designed for a variety of functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of a App Center, @BIOS, SIV, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune. 

App Center

Image 1 of 4

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

@BIOS

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

System Information Viewer, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune

Image 1 of 6

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware 

To give you a taste of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing a majority of the BIOS screens. There’s not much here we haven’t seen before. 

Image 1 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 20

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g-unit1111 16 June 2020 18:22
    I like that board and most of Gigabyte's offerings but considering that the prices are X570 level and don't offer X570 performance, and the MSI Tomahawk seems like it's a better B550 board for less money, I would go with the Tomahawk.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 16 June 2020 19:29
    B550 prices being what they are, I would be far more interested in lower-end boards that are more in-line with their B450 predecessors instead of X570 wannabees at X570-class prices. If I want an X570, I'll buy an X570. When I checked, there was only $20 between the B550 and X570 Tomahawk, the B550 currently makes no sense unless you favor lack of chipset fan over PCIe 4.0 for the long haul.
    Reply
  • 19Skeptron73 16 June 2020 19:41
    InvalidError said:
    B550 prices being what they are, I would be far more interested in lower-end boards that are more in-line with their B450 predecessors instead of X570 wannabees at X570-class prices. If I want an X570, I'll buy an X570. When I checked, there was only $20 between the B550 and X570 Tomahawk, the B550 currently makes no sense unless you favor lack of chipset fan over PCIe 4.0 for the long haul.
    I'm one of the thousands waiting in line for the X570 Tomahawk too, but it's still nowhere to be found. Waiting for half a year already since it was first announced.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 16 June 2020 20:31
    19Skeptron73 said:
    I'm one of the thousands waiting in line for the X570 Tomahawk too, but it's still nowhere to be found. Waiting for half a year already since it was first announced.
    Chinese new year, human malware, ripple effects through the entire supply/manufacturing chain, travel bans, etc. are doing numbers on retail availability. I wouldn't be surprised if we get wonky retail availability of some products for the next year, maybe two if the medical community is proven correct about how much worse things may get based on the 1918 flu.
    Reply
  • ocer9999 17 June 2020 04:50
    I wonder how long the "high" prices on the B550 will last, personally there's mobos very interesting just like the Aorus Master but they need to come down a bit in price to be competitive.
    If the tomahawk is not available, could be a good option.
    Reply