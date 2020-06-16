Trending

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master Review: Feature-Packed and Pricey

B550 chipset, X570-like price and features

By

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master
(Image: © Gigabyte)

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows: 

Test System Components

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 3900X
MemoryG.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus ROG Strix RTX 2070
CPU CoolerCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 1909
Graphics DriverNvidia Driver 445.75
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Graphics DriverGeForce 445.74

For this review, we’ll be comparing the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master ($279.99) to the two other competitors that arrived in time for testing before launch, the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) and the MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk. 

Benchmark Settings 

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) 
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
The Division 2Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
Forza Horizon 4Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g-unit1111 16 June 2020 18:22
    I like that board and most of Gigabyte's offerings but considering that the prices are X570 level and don't offer X570 performance, and the MSI Tomahawk seems like it's a better B550 board for less money, I would go with the Tomahawk.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 16 June 2020 19:29
    B550 prices being what they are, I would be far more interested in lower-end boards that are more in-line with their B450 predecessors instead of X570 wannabees at X570-class prices. If I want an X570, I'll buy an X570. When I checked, there was only $20 between the B550 and X570 Tomahawk, the B550 currently makes no sense unless you favor lack of chipset fan over PCIe 4.0 for the long haul.
    Reply
  • 19Skeptron73 16 June 2020 19:41
    InvalidError said:
    B550 prices being what they are, I would be far more interested in lower-end boards that are more in-line with their B450 predecessors instead of X570 wannabees at X570-class prices. If I want an X570, I'll buy an X570. When I checked, there was only $20 between the B550 and X570 Tomahawk, the B550 currently makes no sense unless you favor lack of chipset fan over PCIe 4.0 for the long haul.
    I'm one of the thousands waiting in line for the X570 Tomahawk too, but it's still nowhere to be found. Waiting for half a year already since it was first announced.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 16 June 2020 20:31
    19Skeptron73 said:
    I'm one of the thousands waiting in line for the X570 Tomahawk too, but it's still nowhere to be found. Waiting for half a year already since it was first announced.
    Chinese new year, human malware, ripple effects through the entire supply/manufacturing chain, travel bans, etc. are doing numbers on retail availability. I wouldn't be surprised if we get wonky retail availability of some products for the next year, maybe two if the medical community is proven correct about how much worse things may get based on the 1918 flu.
    Reply
  • ocer9999 17 June 2020 04:50
    I wonder how long the "high" prices on the B550 will last, personally there's mobos very interesting just like the Aorus Master but they need to come down a bit in price to be competitive.
    If the tomahawk is not available, could be a good option.
    Reply