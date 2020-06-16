Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master Review: Feature-Packed and Pricey

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

Test System Components

For this review, we’ll be comparing the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master ($279.99) to the two other competitors that arrived in time for testing before launch, the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) and the MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2177 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.11.6866 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings The Division 2 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080 Forza Horizon 4 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content