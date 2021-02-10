Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch 170 Hz Monitor Review: Fast Response, Huge Color

Viewing Angles

The Gigabyte M27Q has typical IPS viewing angles with a greenish red tint visible at 45 degrees to the sides. Light reduction is only about 20%, which is better than many monitors we’ve tested. From the top, things look a little blue with a 30% light falloff and a slight reduction in gamma. Overall, the M27Q’s performance in this test is very good.

Screen Uniformity

Our M27Q sample had slightly visible hotspots in the two lower corners. We could see them in a black field pattern with the lights turned off but not when there was some ambient light. Brighter patterns showed no issues. Color uniformity was excellent with no visible change from edge to edge.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

The M27Q is a very fast monitor, even among its speedy competition. Its 6ms draw time is typical for a 165 or 170 Hz screen, although our 165 Hz examples from Pixio, Gigabyte and ViewSonic took 7ms.

But the big news is the low input lag. With a total time of just 22ms, the M27Q ranks as one of the fastest monitors we’ve tested. This puts the M27Q on par with a 240 Hz screen for total lag, though a 240 Hz monitor will produce visibly better motion resolution.