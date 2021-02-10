Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch 170 Hz Monitor Review: Fast Response, Huge Color

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The Gigabyte M27Q accepts HDR10 signals and automatically switches into HDR mode. There, you’ll find all image controls grayed out, except for brightness.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

While the M27Q is mid-pack in the HDR brightness contest, it exceeds its 400 nit claim easily. The more important indicators are in the black level and contrast comparisons, where we can see that the M27Q isn’t using any dynamic contrast feature. Black levels are high, and dynamic range is the same for HDR as it is for SDR. The M27Q processes HDR signals correctly, but HDR content doesn’t look significantly different when displaying HDR content. You’ll get a better HDR experience from a VA monitor, especially one that uses a dynamic feature. like the ViewSonic XG270QC.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

We have no complaints about the M27Q’s HDR color accuracy. Grayscale tracking is among the best we’ve seen in any HDR display, and the EOTF luminance curve is very close to the line. In the darker steps, it’s a bit too dark, but detail is still visible in real-world content. The transition to tone-mapping happens a little early, but that isn’t a perceivable issue.

HDR color tracking shows the same issues we saw in the SDR tests. Blue and green are a little over-saturated across the board, while red runs out of juice just after the 80% point. Hue values are nearly all on target, which means HDR color looks natural and correct.