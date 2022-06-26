Gigabyte UD850GM Power Supply Review

The Gigabyte UD850GM has properly set protection features, but its overall performance needs boosting.

The Gigabyte UD850GM looks to have solved all the problems of its predecessor, but it stays behind in overall performance. You expect a new model to offer higher performance than the previous one, but this is not the case here. However, we choose reliability over performance any day of the week. If you want something better, you should look at the Corsair RM850x, which lives on our best PSUs article, and the Cooler Master V850 Gold V2.

The Gigabyte UD series still uses MEIC, the same OEM as the legendary P-GM series. However, the platforms have been upgraded to cope with the failures of past models. The lower capacity members of the line don't have a PCIe 5.0 connector, contrary to the 1000 W model. That said, a connector addition doesn't provide compatibility with the newest ATX v3.0 spec. The transient tests for the PSUs having a PCIe 5.0 connector are extra tough, and we expect that many units will not be able to pass them. The UD850GM only has legacy PCIe connectors, so we won't test it under the new transient response scenarios.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 12

The Gigabyte UD850GM has compact dimensions and is fully modular. In addition, its price often falls below 100 dollars, making it a good deal given its spec. It is certified as Gold by 80 PLUS and Platinum by Cybenetics, and also has a Standard++ noise rating by the latter certification agency. According to Gigabyte, it uses a hydraulic bearing fan, but we found a rifle bearing instead.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 8

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) MEIC Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (D12SH-12) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70.8 3 0.3 Watts 105 849.6 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+115mm+115mm) / FDD (+150mm) 1 3 / 1 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

The PSU has enough EPS and legacy PCIe connectors but lacks a 12+4 pin PCIe, so it won't be compatible with the upcoming generations of high-performance GPUs. You might be able to use adapters, but such solutions are not ideal for high-power cards.

The lower than 150mm distance between the 4-pin Molex connectors is not ideal, especially for a large chassis. Another small detail we noticed is the fixed FDD connector, which is of no use today. If Gigabyte wanted to include this connector, it could offer an adapter.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) MEIC PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Chipown PN8200 (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (800V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x NCE Power NCE65TF099F (650V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.109Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x JF SC1065 (600V, 10A @ 156°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 820uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMW Main Switchers 2x NCE Power NCE65TF099F (650V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.109Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs no info 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Alpha & Omega AON6354 (30V, 52A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.4mOhm)

PWM Controllers: 2x uPI-Semi uP9303B Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 10x Lelon (4-7,000h @ 105°C, RXW), 2x Lelon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, RZW), 2x Lelon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, RXK)

Polymer: 10x Lelon, 4x no info Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502R (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Yate Loon D12SH-12 (120mm, 12V, 0.30A, Rifle Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x JF Semiconductor SP10U45L SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller PR8109T

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4

The platform is provided by MEIC and has some updates, compared to the P-GM units, to improve reliability. The PCB is small, but the build quality is high. The heat sinks are large enough, and the clean design allows for good airflow. The OEM used a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. We also find a synchronous rectification scheme and a pair of DC-DC converters on the secondary side.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 5

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts, including a discharge IC to provide a slight energy boost.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2

An MOV and an NTC thermistor handle surge and inrush current protections. A bypass relay supports the latter.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2

The pair of bridge rectifiers can deliver up to 30A, combined.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4

The APFC converter uses two FETs and a single boost diode, which can handle up to 10A. The bulk cap is by Chemi-Con and belongs to a good line (KMW).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4

The main FETs are installed into a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3

Two heat sinks hid the 12V FETs, which are installed on the business side of the PCB. We didn't try to remove the latter because we could harm the FETs, rendering the PSU useless.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3

The filtering caps are by Lelon, a brand that is not among the know ones. However, in today's market, it is super tough and expensive to find caps from top-notch manufacturers like Chemi-Con and Rubycon, so you should get used to seeing less known caps.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3

The standby PWM controller is a PR8109T IC and the 5VSB rectifier on the secondary side is an SP10U45L SBR.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3

Several polymer and electrolytic caps are installed on the modular board, forming a secondary ripple filtering layer.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7502R.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 4

Soldering quality is good.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2

The cooling fan uses a rifle bearing. We would like a higher quality fan, although this would increase the product's price. Fans are of high importance to any electronic device, especially PSUs.

