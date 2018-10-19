Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master Review: A Pricey Performer

by
24 Comments

Gigabyte’s Z390 Aorus Master replaces its previous-generation Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 in the high-end mainstream platform market, with an array of new features that closely match those of the older board. Buyers get a product designed to support eight-core processors, where the older model supported six. But the increased price has us triple-checking our bank balances and bills before we’ll consider plunking down the $290 asking price.

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master

Pros
  • Great CPU overclocking
  • Good voltage regulator cooling and feature set
  • Comprehensive software suite
Cons
  • Mediocre memory overclocking
  • Price is a bit high
Verdict

Gigabyte’s Z390 Aorus Gaming Master has the features and CPU overclocking to warrant being on a high-end buyer’s Core i9-companion short list. But we’ll need to see more competing products before we can make specific recommendations.

3.5/5
$289.99Newegg

Specifications

SocketLGA 1151
ChipsetIntel Z390
Form FactorATX
Voltage Regulator14 Phases
Video PortsHDMI 1.4
USB Ports10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (3) Type A
5Gb/s: (2) Type A; (4) USB 2.0
Network JacksGigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
Audio Jacks(5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
Legacy Ports/Jacks
Other Ports/JackPower, CLR_CMOS Buttons
PCIe x16(3) v3.0 ( x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*, x8/x8/x2*)
(*Two lanes shared w/3rd M.2)
PCIe x8
PCIe x4
PCIe x1(3) v3.0
CrossFire/SLI3x / 2x
DIMM slots(4) DDR4
M.2 slots(2) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) PCIe 3.0 x4
(*Excludes ports 1, ^4-5)
U.2 Ports
SATA Ports(6) 6Gb/s (M.2-1 takes pts 4-5, SATA M.2-2 pt 1)
USB Headers(1) 10Gb/s Type-C, (1) v3.0, (2) v2.0
Fan Headers(8) 4-Pin
Legacy Interfaces
Other InterfacesFP-Audio,(2)RGBW-LED, (2) D-LED, TPM, (2)Thermistor Header, Thunderbolt AIC
Diagnostics PanelNumeric
Internal Button/SwitchReset / BIOS ROM, BIOS Mode
SATA ControllersIntegrated (0/1/5/10)
Ethernet ControllersWGI219V PHY
Wi-Fi / BluetoothIntel 9560 802.11ac 2x2 (1.73Gb/s) / BT 5 Combo
USB Controllers
HD Audio CodecALC1220
DDL/DTS Connect
Warranty3 Years

It may have the proper feature set to be the market replacement for its Aorus Gaming 7, but the Z390 Aorus Master’s optimizations for hotter hardware are easily visible from the promotional image: A stacked-fin heat sink replaces the machined design to increase cooling surface area over a larger 14-phase voltage regulator, and the two M.2 slots that normally reside beneath graphics cards now have heat spreaders.

A closer look at the I/O panel shows other conspicuous changes: Even though there’s less empty space, some of that space has been filled with power and Clear CMOS buttons. The Z370 version’s second Gigabit Ethernet port has been replaced with two Wi-Fi antenna jacks that are fed by Intel’s 1.73Gb/s integrated CNVi network hardware. The older board’s PS/2 jack has been replaced with two USB 2.0 ports, and even though the total number of Gen2 USB 3.1 ports has been doubled (to four), the total number of USB three-point-anything ports is down by one jack, from seven to six. In the USB total, buyers lose one 5Gb/s port, get two 5Gb/s ports upgraded to 10Gb/s, and gain four USB 2.0 ports. Whether that’s good or bad could depend upon whether you have more than just a keyboard and mouse to fill those USB 2.0 ports.

DisplayPort has also been removed, which may be excusable for most enthusiasts since they rarely use integrated graphics. But there's no DVI here either, only HDMI. So those who use a monitor for diagnostics may have to buy an adapter, or just plug into any recent flat-panel TV.

Most of the generational changes to the I/O panel can be credited or blamed to the Z390 chipset, which by integrating USB 3.1 Gen2 without any additional HSIO pathways has given Gigabyte the opportunity to substitute direct connections for the previous board’s multiport PCIe-based controllers. The integrated CNVi interface gave Gigabyte the opportunity to swap in ultra-fast Wi-Fi on the cheap, and users who plug in via Ethernet can still use it as an access point for other devices.

The lower half of the Z390 Aorus Master follows the theme of its predecessor, offering three PCIe 3.0 M.2 slots (two with SATA compatibility), and three x16-length slots that operate in either x16-x0-x4 or x8/x8/x4 mode, with the third slot sharing the PCH’s limited bandwidth with storage, networking, USB and three x1 slots. We see two fewer audio capacitors above the front-panel connector versus the Z370 model. We still get an ESS Sabre DAC, but this time it’s a 9118 (with integrated headphone amplifier) rather than the famed 9018 (which required a separate headphone amplifier).

The front-panel USB 3.1 Gen2 header has been moved to a spot between the PCH heat sink and the DIMM slots, where its cable could hinder opening the second slot’s lower latch, but that cable is easy to get out of the way. Gigabyte adds firmware IC selector and dual-BIOS-mode switches to the bottom edge, while keeping the digital LED, RGB, dual USB 2.0 headers, Port 80 code display, and triple fan headers from the previous board. The internal reset button, which was located at the top corner of its predecessor, now resides between the Port 80 display and trio of fan headers.

With the power and CLR_CMOS onboard buttons moved to the I/O panel, only Gigabyte’s OC button remains in the top-front corner--that's the right front corner when the board’s turned sideways as in the image above. Another Digital LED and RGB LED connector pair live next to the OC button, and a row of voltage check points (VCCIO, VAXG, VSA, VCRORE, DDRVTT, PCHIO, VPP_25V, VDIMM) are located between the DIMM slots and the top edge.

Those of you paying close attention may have noticed that the Z390 Aorus Master has many fan headers (eight) and two black screws. The screws hold the forward edge of the board’s steel back shield which, along with the metal-reinforced slots, are supposed to help the board survive the occasional rough handling that may occur when transporting a gaming rig between events.

The Z390 Aorus Master includes documentation, a driver and application disc, four SATA cables, and an SLI bridge. Also in the box: two digital LED adapters and one RGB extension cable, two thermistor leads, two Velcro cable ties, a Wi-Fi antenna, a G-Connector cable bundler for the front-panel button/LED group, and a sheet of stickers. As boxed accessories go, it's a substantial collection, but in line with what we would expect from a board in this price range.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master
$289.99Newegg

Next
Summary
  1. Features & Layout
  2. Software & Firmware
  3. How We Test
  4. Benchmark Results & Final Analysis
About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
This thread is closed for comments
24 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • rantoc
    They say its SLI capable but yet have the same "stupid" 3 slots spacing resulting in the typical air starvation of the main card since it will be obstructed by the second card. Todays big custom air cooled cards are 2.5 to 3 pcie slots wide, not the old typical 2 pcie - When will the MB makers "evolve" to the new width of the cards for multigpu and who will be the first?
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    They say its SLI capable but yet have the same "stupid" 3 slots spacing resulting in the typical air starvation of the main card since it will be obstructed by the second card. Todays big custom air cooled cards are 2.5 to 3 pcie slots wide, not the old typical 2 pcie - When will the MB makers "evolve" to the new width of the cards for multigpu and who will be the first?
    Even the founder's edition cards are only two slots, and most of the oversized cards are 2.5 slots. A 3-slot cooling design is a defective design, and such cards should be called out for that. We're already putting the top x16 slot in the case's 2nd slot hole to make space for oversized CPU coolers, voltage regulators and DIMM cooling, and there's a scarcity of 8-slot cases, so two three-slot cards at 4-slot spacing doesn't even make sense. For those reseaons, if I review a board with the 2nd x16 slot aligned to the case's 6th card hole, I'll probably just write it off as a bad idea.
  • steverode1
    Will this board work with Windows 7?
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Will this board work with Windows 7?
    It's hard to say since you'd have to look up individual drivers for each device rather than using those supplied by the motherboard manufacturer:
    https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z390-AORUS-MASTER-rev-10#support-dl-driver
    But I'd just assume...no.
  • furkanagamak06
    Would this motherboard work if I had 2 NVMe SSDs and a SATA HDD?
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Would this motherboard work if I had 2 NVMe SSDs and a SATA HDD?


    Yes, with two NVMe drives you'd have four remaining SATA ports.
  • gregg889
    Does anyone know if this Mobo ships with a bios that supports the latest CPU's? I was planning on getting a Intel - Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor and wasn't sure if this mobo has the bios to support it...
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Does anyone know if this Mobo ships with a bios that supports the latest CPU's? I was planning on getting a Intel - Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor and wasn't sure if this mobo has the bios to support it...
    Anything that says "Z390" does.
  • gregg889
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Does anyone know if this Mobo ships with a bios that supports the latest CPU's? I was planning on getting a Intel - Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor and wasn't sure if this mobo has the bios to support it...
    Anything that says "Z390" does.


    Thank you so much for the fast reply and the answer to my question; this is my first time piecing together a PC and building it myself. I'm really excited to see how well this thing runs, http:// compared to my current PC.
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Does anyone know if this Mobo ships with a bios that supports the latest CPU's? I was planning on getting a Intel - Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor and wasn't sure if this mobo has the bios to support it...
    Anything that says "Z390" does.


    Thank you so much for the fast reply and the answer to my question; this is my first time piecing together a PC and building it myself. I'm really excited to see how well this thing runs, http:// compared to my current PC.
    That's quite a build. It makes me appreciate my free test kit a bit more :)
  • gregg889
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Does anyone know if this Mobo ships with a bios that supports the latest CPU's? I was planning on getting a Intel - Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor and wasn't sure if this mobo has the bios to support it...
    Anything that says "Z390" does.


    Thank you so much for the fast reply and the answer to my question; this is my first time piecing together a PC and building it myself. I'm really excited to see how well this thing runs, http:// compared to my current PC.
    That's quite a build. It makes me appreciate my free test kit a bit more :)



    Luckily my wife just finished building her PC and knows exactly what she's doing so she will be undoubtedly "helping", haha. Anything on there you feel like needs to be different?
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Does anyone know if this Mobo ships with a bios that supports the latest CPU's? I was planning on getting a Intel - Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor and wasn't sure if this mobo has the bios to support it...
    Anything that says "Z390" does.


    Thank you so much for the fast reply and the answer to my question; this is my first time piecing together a PC and building it myself. I'm really excited to see how well this thing runs, http:// compared to my current PC.
    That's quite a build. It makes me appreciate my free test kit a bit more :)



    Luckily my wife just finished building her PC and knows exactly what she's doing so she will be undoubtedly "helping", haha. Anything on there you feel like needs to be different?

    dude, after paying my bills it would take me close to four months to buy that card, but it looks like a perfectly workable machine to me.
  • V@no
    Wait, if 3 m.2 installed, you get only 3 SATA3 ports available and they also choke some of the PCIx16 as well??? what kind of bs is this?
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Wait, if 3 m.2 installed, you get only 3 SATA3 ports available and they also choke some of the PCIx16 as well??? what kind of bs is this?
    Nah. First of all, to choke off three SATA ports you have to run a PCIe M.2 in the top slot and an SATA M.2 in the middle slot. But you won't be running an SATA M.2 drive will you? So you'll get four SATA.

    As for the bottom M.2 and bottom PCIe slot, you realize that the bottom slot was only x4 max right? Many people put an x4 storage card in these slots. But you're going to put a M.2 card in the bottom M.2 slot instead. It's more of an either/or option, either you get four lanes for that storage on the bottom PCIe slot, or you get four lanes for storage from the bottom M.2 slot. By chipset limitation, the other option would be to not have one of those two interfaces.
  • V@no
    All 3 m.2 slots are shown as PCIe x4 with 2 of them compatible with SATA, the speed should be the same in all them as long as compatible drives are used.

    In the table it says "M.2-1 takes pts 4-5, SATA M.2-2 pt 1" from this I understand that if m.2-1 slot used, it will disable SATA4 and SATA5 and if used m.2-2 it will disable SATA1?
    And M.2-3 will use 2 lanes from the bottom PCIe x16 slot, effectively making it x8 x8 x2 configuration if all 3 PCIe slots are used

    Also, what the hell does sign ^ means?:
    (2) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) PCIe 3.0 x4
    (*Excludes ports 1, ^4-5)

    Asterisk "*" = see note below
    "^" = ?
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    All 3 m.2 slots are shown as PCIe x4 with 2 of them compatible with SATA, the speed should be the same in all them as long as compatible drives are used.

    In the table it says "M.2-1 takes pts 4-5, SATA M.2-2 pt 1" from this I understand that if m.2-1 slot used, it will disable SATA4 and SATA5 and if used m.2-2 it will disable SATA1?
    And M.2-3 will use 2 lanes from the bottom PCIe x16 slot, effectively making it x8 x8 x2 configuration if all 3 PCIe slots are used

    Also, what the hell does sign ^ means?:
    (2) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) PCIe 3.0 x4
    (*Excludes ports 1, ^4-5)

    Asterisk "*" = see note below
    "^" = ?

    There are a limitted number of superscript characters on a keyboard, and I'm not using custom superscript that could get erased in editing, so I use those instead. When its says SATA*, you look below it and it says *Excludes port 1, that means an SATA M.2 drive will exclude SATA port one.

    So slide up to my previous response. That third "missing SATA port" is only missing if you use an SATA M.2 drive in the second M.2 slot.

    Now you're going to ask me what an SATA M.2 drive is, and I'll just say the magic word "legacy", and all will become clear ;)
  • V@no
    Did you see what I said in my first message? I said "if 3 m.2 installed"

    My point here is, Gigabyte is known to make motherboards flashy and full of features, the features that you can't use all at once. It's like a car with steering wheel on driver's side and pedals on passenger's side.
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Did you see what I said in my first message? I said "if 3 m.2 installed"

    My point here is, Gigabyte is known to make motherboards flashy and full of features, the features that you can't use all at once. It's like a car with steering wheel on driver's side and pedals on passenger's side.
    I'm fairly certain I addressed all of your concerns. The first one steals two SATA ports. The second one ONLY steals an SATA port if the M.2 drive has an SATA interface. The third one steals two lanes from the four lane slot. But if you're comparing it, you can compare it to a board that either has no four lane PCIe slot, or no third M.2 slot. While it's easy to oversell a board by sharing resources, at least the board with shared resources has more flexibility than one that eliminates several interfaces.
  • V@no
    So, what you are saying if we install 3 pcie m.2 drives (like Samsung 970, which probably will not fit in the third slot), then we still have 4 SATA ports available, because they are not "legacy" m.2 drives???
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    So, what you are saying if we install 3 pcie m.2 drives (like Samsung 970, which probably will not fit in the third slot), then we still have 4 SATA ports available, because they are not "legacy" m.2 drives???
    Right, the only resource exclusion I see for the middle M.2 slot is a shared pathway that is exclusively SATA, according to the documentation I read. That doesn't require a physical switch, the firmware just needs to figure out which SATA device to read.

    Conversely, the top M.2 slot is using a two-pathway physical switch, along with the chipset's SATA/PCIe conversion via the chipset's flexible HSIO, so it's always going to exclude two SATA ports regardless of whether the M.2 device is PCIe or SATA.
Display more comments
Most Popular
  1. MSI X299 MEG Creation Board Lures Creatives With Thunderbolt Support
  2. Asus Prepares New Motherboards for X-Series Basin Falls Refresh
  3. Intel Z390 Motherboard Roundup: All the Boards We Know About
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.