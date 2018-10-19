Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master Review: A Pricey Performer

Gigabyte’s Z390 Aorus Master replaces its previous-generation Z370 Aorus Gaming 7 in the high-end mainstream platform market, with an array of new features that closely match those of the older board. Buyers get a product designed to support eight-core processors, where the older model supported six. But the increased price has us triple-checking our bank balances and bills before we’ll consider plunking down the $290 asking price.

Specifications

Socket LGA 1151 Chipset Intel Z390

Form Factor ATX Voltage Regulator 14 Phases Video Ports HDMI 1.4 USB Ports 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (3) Type A

5Gb/s: (2) Type A; (4) USB 2.0 Network Jacks Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna Audio Jacks (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out Legacy Ports/Jacks ✗ Other Ports/Jack Power, CLR_CMOS Buttons PCIe x16 (3) v3.0 ( x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*, x8/x8/x2*)

(*Two lanes shared w/3rd M.2) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 (3) v3.0

CrossFire/SLI 3x / 2x DIMM slots (4) DDR4 M.2 slots (2) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) PCIe 3.0 x4

(*Excludes ports 1, ^4-5) U.2 Ports ✗ SATA Ports (6) 6Gb/s (M.2-1 takes pts 4-5, SATA M.2-2 pt 1) USB Headers (1) 10Gb/s Type-C, (1) v3.0, (2) v2.0 Fan Headers (8) 4-Pin Legacy Interfaces ✗ Other Interfaces FP-Audio,(2)RGBW-LED, (2) D-LED, TPM, (2)Thermistor Header, Thunderbolt AIC Diagnostics Panel Numeric Internal Button/Switch Reset / BIOS ROM, BIOS Mode SATA Controllers Integrated (0/1/5/10) Ethernet Controllers WGI219V PHY Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Intel 9560 802.11ac 2x2 (1.73Gb/s) / BT 5 Combo USB Controllers ✗ HD Audio Codec ALC1220 DDL/DTS Connect ✗ Warranty 3 Years

It may have the proper feature set to be the market replacement for its Aorus Gaming 7, but the Z390 Aorus Master’s optimizations for hotter hardware are easily visible from the promotional image: A stacked-fin heat sink replaces the machined design to increase cooling surface area over a larger 14-phase voltage regulator, and the two M.2 slots that normally reside beneath graphics cards now have heat spreaders.

A closer look at the I/O panel shows other conspicuous changes: Even though there’s less empty space, some of that space has been filled with power and Clear CMOS buttons. The Z370 version’s second Gigabit Ethernet port has been replaced with two Wi-Fi antenna jacks that are fed by Intel’s 1.73Gb/s integrated CNVi network hardware. The older board’s PS/2 jack has been replaced with two USB 2.0 ports, and even though the total number of Gen2 USB 3.1 ports has been doubled (to four), the total number of USB three-point-anything ports is down by one jack, from seven to six. In the USB total, buyers lose one 5Gb/s port, get two 5Gb/s ports upgraded to 10Gb/s, and gain four USB 2.0 ports. Whether that’s good or bad could depend upon whether you have more than just a keyboard and mouse to fill those USB 2.0 ports.

DisplayPort has also been removed, which may be excusable for most enthusiasts since they rarely use integrated graphics. But there's no DVI here either, only HDMI. So those who use a monitor for diagnostics may have to buy an adapter, or just plug into any recent flat-panel TV.

Most of the generational changes to the I/O panel can be credited or blamed to the Z390 chipset, which by integrating USB 3.1 Gen2 without any additional HSIO pathways has given Gigabyte the opportunity to substitute direct connections for the previous board’s multiport PCIe-based controllers. The integrated CNVi interface gave Gigabyte the opportunity to swap in ultra-fast Wi-Fi on the cheap, and users who plug in via Ethernet can still use it as an access point for other devices.