Intel CPU Price List

Intel CPUs

This article lists all of Intel’s CPUs currently available on the market. These CPUs primarily use either Intel’s Skylake or Kaby lake architecture. They are then subdivided into groups labeled as Celeron, Pentium, Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7.

CPU Product Line Core Count Hyper-Threading Celeron 2 ✗ Pentium 2 ✗ (✓ for Kaby Lake) Core i3 2 ✓ Core i5 4 ✗ Core i7 4 ✓



