Lian Li Lancool 215 Review: Lian Li’s Most Mainstream Case

Big fans, low price

By

Lian Li Lancool 215
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

We are using the following system for our case test bed: 

CPUIntel Core i9-9900K
MotherboardAsus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
MemoryCorsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB)
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition
CPU CoolingNoctua NH-U12S Chromax Black
Thermal PasteNoctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste
StorageCorsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB
Power SupplyCorsair HX750i

Our Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi motherboard slotted into place with ease, as did the RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition graphics card. Only the thumbscrews were done up very tight from the factory, and while my trusty screwdriver helped loosen them up, needing a screwdriver defeats the point of having thumbscrews. 

Lian Li Lancool 215

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Lian Li Lancool 215

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Lian Li Lancool 215

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The big Corsair HX750i power supply also fit into place with ease, having just enough clearance at the rear for the cables. We would recommend you install the power cables before you install the power supply if it’s one this big, as connecting up the modular connectors afterwards will be difficult with the HDD caddy installed. 

Cable Management

As far as cable management goes, I would once again like to applaud Lian Li. It’s not every day that we find Velcro straps included in a budget case, and while Lian Li also provided zipties, we simply didn’t need them. With just a few minutes of messing about, we managed to tidy up the rear and main compartments of the case. Not bad right? 

Lian Li Lancool 215

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Lian Li Lancool 215

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ThatMouse 05 October 2020 13:37
    I don't get why they design cases where the power button is opposite the window so if I have the window facing me, I have to reach in the back to turn it on.
    Reply
  • vinay2070 06 October 2020 11:25
    ThatMouse said:
    I don't get why they design cases where the power button is opposite the window so if I have the window facing me, I have to reach in the back to turn it on.
    I agree, I prefer them to be on the front somewhere. I have a CM case with power panel at the top and the case is kept on the ground. Everytime I spill some water accidently there are very high chances it may enter into the button or the HP/Mic jacks or the USB ports. Scary.
    Reply
  • pixelpusher220 07 October 2020 03:57
    vinay2070 said:
    I agree, I prefer them to be on the front somewhere. I have a CM case with power panel at the top and the case is kept on the ground. Everytime I spill some water accidently there are very high chances it may enter into the button or the HP/Mic jacks or the USB ports. Scary.
    Mine is a cat who will routinely step on the power button. Taped a bottle cap over it. Cat thought "Ooo, new toy"
    Reply