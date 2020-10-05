Lian Li Lancool 215 Review: Lian Li’s Most Mainstream Case

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

Our Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi motherboard slotted into place with ease, as did the RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition graphics card. Only the thumbscrews were done up very tight from the factory, and while my trusty screwdriver helped loosen them up, needing a screwdriver defeats the point of having thumbscrews.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The big Corsair HX750i power supply also fit into place with ease, having just enough clearance at the rear for the cables. We would recommend you install the power cables before you install the power supply if it’s one this big, as connecting up the modular connectors afterwards will be difficult with the HDD caddy installed.

Cable Management

As far as cable management goes, I would once again like to applaud Lian Li. It’s not every day that we find Velcro straps included in a budget case, and while Lian Li also provided zipties, we simply didn’t need them. With just a few minutes of messing about, we managed to tidy up the rear and main compartments of the case. Not bad right?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

