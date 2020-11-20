Lian Li PC-O11D Mini Review: Weird and Wonderful

To remove the panels, you undo two thumbscrews at the back of the top panel and slide it off. Then, the glass panels can be removed simply by lifting them out of place, at which point we’re met with the skeleton of the chassis.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On the motherboard side, you’ll spot room for ITX motherboards and space for boards up to ATX in height. Width is limited to ITX in the default configuration -- but worry not. Included with the case is a trim piece that lengthens the motherboard tray to accommodate ATX boards. This covers the cable management grommets, but since they’re angled, it’s not an issue and you can still use them.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In the rear of the chassis you’ll find space for up to SFX-L power supplies (remember,ATX PSUs aren’t supported), along with two 3.5-inch drives in the HDD caddy, two 2.5-inch drives on the cable cover, and there is about 35mm (about 1.4 inches) of space for fans or radiators.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Glory of Modularity, What Will You Do?

Being a modular chassis, you can mess around with the rear IO layout to achieve just the internal structure you want.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

From the factory, the chassis comes in the ATX configuration, albeit without the motherboard tray extension attached.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you’re going for a Mini-ITX layout, you have a few options. The main section with the IO, 120mm fan mount and three expansion slots is one unit, which you can place in three locations – top, middle, or bottom. The remaining sections you can seal with the included covers. If you want to do a system with a custom loop and want a radiator at the top and at the bottom, place it at the middle. Alternatively, you can also drop it (or raise it) all the way to create space for thicker radiators at the top or bottom.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Another option is to set the system to a Micro-ATX layout, with five expansion slots.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

And lastly, you can opt to buy a $50 vertical-mount bracket, which replaces the main rear shield for one with a vertical GPU mount built in. This is a separate accessory not included in the box. The PCIe extension cable that came with our sample is only PCIe 3.0 compatible. And while Lian Li tried, the bracket won’t be ready in time for the case’s launch. And when the bracket does hit shelves, it will still only be PCIe 3.0, as Lian Li is having manufacturing issues with the cable. It’s not clear when the PCIe 4.0 update is coming.

Cooling

For cooling, the PC-O11D Mini comes with a host of fan mounts. At the bottom of the chassis you can fit up to three 120mm spinners or two 140mm fans. The same goes for the top of the chassis. And on the side mount you can fit two 120mm or 140mm fans, along with their respective radiator sizes. The rear of the chassis supports one 120mm fan. None come included with the case, so do budget for a few case fans.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you want to place radiators, the top and bottom both support up to 360mm rads (but also 280mm), and depending on the layout, you’ll be able to cram pretty thick radiators in here. Of course, you’ll get most space with Mini-ITX boards, but ATX systems will also work with 120mm wide rads. The side radiator can be up to 280mm.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All fan locations, minus the rear exhaust, come with their own filters that are easy to remove and clean. The filters on the side panel attach onto magnetic strips that are glued onto the side panel, as magnets wouldn’t adhere to the aluminum the panels are made of.

Does the PC-O11D Mini fit an RTX 3080/3090?

Yes, but you’ll have to take into account the width of the card – it has to be less than 172mm wide. When vertically mounted, the width is also limited to the standard width of the expansion slot if you intend to install a fan in the 120mm rear exhaust location – so if you install a wider card vertically, you’ll have to sacrifice the rear exhaust fan.

The maximum GPU length is 395mm (15.6 inches), but naturally you’ll have to cut back on this length if you want to place a pump/reservoir combo unit in the chassis.

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: All Case Content