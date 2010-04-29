Trending

Tom's Definitive Linux Software Roundup: Office Applications

By Business Computing 

Having covered Linux installation, running Windows XP in Ubuntu, Internet applications, and a handful of open source communications titles, Adam Overa is back with a comprehensive look at office apps for Windows users considering a switch to Linux.

Introduction

Welcome the third installment of Tom's Definitive Linux Software Roundup. This time around, we're shining a spotlight on office apps. This article is also a part of our ongoing coverage of Linux for Windows users. If you've wanted to get your feet wet, these guides are designed to present replacements for some of the most common and popular Windows titles. The series thus far includes:

Tom's Linux Series For Windows Power Users

Part 1: Ubuntu Linux Installation Guide

Part 2: Run Windows XP In Ubuntu Setup Guide

Part 3: Internet Application Roundup

Part 4: Communications Application Roundup

Part 5: Office Application Roundup

In this segment, we'll cover all the productivity applications needed to get you back to work on your mission critical tasks. This means office suites, word processors, spreadsheet apps, presentation software, simple database titles, desktop publishing, project management, financial software, and more. We know, we know. You're still waiting for us to get into gaming. But before most folks take a jump from Windows to Linux, they have to address these very-necessary applications. Don't worry, there will be time to play later.

For now, boot into your favorite Linux distribution (distro), virtual machine, or live CD. Or hang out in Windows. Some of these apps are cross-platform, so you can stick with what's familiar (even if it's a Mac), and still learn plenty about these freely-available apps.

Skip around and take advantage of the links to grab some of this great free software for yourself.

If your work is with video, audio, or image files, you'll just have to wait for our next segment: Multimedia Apps. If you were expecting to find personal information managers (Outlook replacements), then check back to our last installment, Communications Apps.

62 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ksa-_-jed 29 April 2010 13:38
    And don't bother looking for any anti-virus becuase you don't need it or cracks for your software becuase almost all app are free !!!!!!!
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 29 April 2010 13:53
    ... for my laptop @ work the only licensed thing are win7hp and KAV... all other apps are free... infrerecorder, inkskape, OOo and so on...
    Reply
  • bloody llama 29 April 2010 14:34
    Open Office and the other open source software are great for what they are, but try replacing Access 2007 or 2010 with something open source, and you'll be tearing your hair out.
    Reply
  • jsowoc 29 April 2010 14:36
    I assume that OO 3.0.1 is what you have in the repositories - was that the reason for testing the older version (version 3.2 came out two months ago)?
    Reply
  • JonathanDeane 29 April 2010 14:38
    bloody llamaOpen Office and the other open source software are great for what they are, but try replacing Access 2007 or 2010 with something open source, and you'll be tearing your hair out.
    This is very true, I love Open Office and for my home use it does 100% of what I would use MS Office for, that being said if I had to run a business on it I am afraid it would be worth it to pony up the dough for an MS product.
    Reply
  • ejmarkow 29 April 2010 14:54
    Tom's Hardware omitted the best performing, most comprehensive, free and Open Source Accounting ERP software available for download. It's called "xTuple ERP PostBooks Edition" and utilizes PostgreSQL. This software is capable of running anything from a small to large business. Link: http://www.xtuple.org
    Reply
  • killerclick 29 April 2010 15:08
    We installed Linux and OOo into one of our offices (sort of an experiment to cut costs) and it was a riot. Not that Linux and OOo are bad, it's just that the power of habit is too strong to break when Windows and Linux are concerned. Windows and OS/X... not so much apparently.
    Reply
  • 29 April 2010 17:09
    Open Source is the future. ...... companies that profit millions or billions off of proprietary software. They are what hold us back.
    Reply
  • randomizer 29 April 2010 17:29
    killerclickWindows and OS/X... not so much apparently.Well it's not like Office on Windows and Mac are vastly different, I'd hope that users would feel comfortable using the exact same software...

    I must attest to the uselessness of OOo Calc though. It needs a ground-up rewrite. It's slow to load and process even a small to moderately sized amount of data and charts are slow to redraw when altered. I have not tested GNUMeric enough to comment on that but it's supposedly alot faster.

    I'm interested in looking at those project management programs. There's also OpenProj to add to the list.
    Reply
  • haplo602 29 April 2010 19:23
    hmm ... not my area of software, I try to avoid office apps as much as I can, but last time I worked in Writer/Calc it was slow and unresponsive. The best thing in Writer was the TeX like equation editor, way better than what MS had to offer. I think they made some progress on OOo since that time, so I'd have to test.
    Reply