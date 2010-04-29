Tom's Definitive Linux Software Roundup: Office Applications

Introduction

Welcome the third installment of Tom's Definitive Linux Software Roundup. This time around, we're shining a spotlight on office apps. This article is also a part of our ongoing coverage of Linux for Windows users. If you've wanted to get your feet wet, these guides are designed to present replacements for some of the most common and popular Windows titles. The series thus far includes:

Tom's Linux Series For Windows Power Users

Part 1: Ubuntu Linux Installation Guide

Part 2: Run Windows XP In Ubuntu Setup Guide



Part 3: Internet Application Roundup

Part 4: Communications Application Roundup

Part 5: Office Application Roundup

In this segment, we'll cover all the productivity applications needed to get you back to work on your mission critical tasks. This means office suites, word processors, spreadsheet apps, presentation software, simple database titles, desktop publishing, project management, financial software, and more. We know, we know. You're still waiting for us to get into gaming. But before most folks take a jump from Windows to Linux, they have to address these very-necessary applications. Don't worry, there will be time to play later.

For now, boot into your favorite Linux distribution (distro), virtual machine, or live CD. Or hang out in Windows. Some of these apps are cross-platform, so you can stick with what's familiar (even if it's a Mac), and still learn plenty about these freely-available apps.

Skip around and take advantage of the links to grab some of this great free software for yourself.

If your work is with video, audio, or image files, you'll just have to wait for our next segment: Multimedia Apps. If you were expecting to find personal information managers (Outlook replacements), then check back to our last installment, Communications Apps.