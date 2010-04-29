Tom's Definitive Linux Software Roundup: Office Applications

Introduction
Welcome the third installment of Tom's Definitive Linux Software Roundup. This time around, we're shining a spotlight on office apps. This article is also a part of our ongoing coverage of Linux for Windows users. If you've wanted to get your feet wet, these guides are designed to present replacements for some of the most common and popular Windows titles. The series thus far includes:
Tom's Linux Series For Windows Power Users
Part 1: Ubuntu Linux Installation Guide
Part 2: Run Windows XP In Ubuntu Setup Guide
Part 3: Internet Application Roundup
Part 4: Communications Application Roundup
Part 5: Office Application Roundup
In this segment, we'll cover all the productivity applications needed to get you back to work on your mission critical tasks. This means office suites, word processors, spreadsheet apps, presentation software, simple database titles, desktop publishing, project management, financial software, and more. We know, we know. You're still waiting for us to get into gaming. But before most folks take a jump from Windows to Linux, they have to address these very-necessary applications. Don't worry, there will be time to play later.
For now, boot into your favorite Linux distribution (distro), virtual machine, or live CD. Or hang out in Windows. Some of these apps are cross-platform, so you can stick with what's familiar (even if it's a Mac), and still learn plenty about these freely-available apps.
Skip around and take advantage of the links to grab some of this great free software for yourself.
If your work is with video, audio, or image files, you'll just have to wait for our next segment: Multimedia Apps. If you were expecting to find personal information managers (Outlook replacements), then check back to our last installment, Communications Apps.
This is very true, I love Open Office and for my home use it does 100% of what I would use MS Office for, that being said if I had to run a business on it I am afraid it would be worth it to pony up the dough for an MS product.
I must attest to the uselessness of OOo Calc though. It needs a ground-up rewrite. It's slow to load and process even a small to moderately sized amount of data and charts are slow to redraw when altered. I have not tested GNUMeric enough to comment on that but it's supposedly alot faster.
I'm interested in looking at those project management programs. There's also OpenProj to add to the list.