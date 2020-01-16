MSI Creator TRX40 Review: Creative Competition

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Creator TRX40 ties the ROG Zenith II Extreme in CPU overclocking, with ASRock’s TRX40 Creator edging past both when using AIDA64’s lighter load. The Creator TXR40 also falls to the middle in DRAM O/C.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overclocking memory doesn’t always make sense, particularly when the CPU’s onboard controller ratios are optimized for data rates up to DDR4-3600. Gigabyte’s TRX40 Aorus Master is the only board to truly benefit from its higher DRAM frequency.

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content