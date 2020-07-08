Phanteks P500A Review: Two Motherboards in a Mid-Tower?

System Configuration

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

As with most cases of this kind, installation of the motherboard was a snap. The central standoff anchored the board easily during vertical installation, and the GPU went in just as easily.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU also went in without any fuss, though with our huge Corsair HX750i, it wasn’t possible to fit the HDD caddies in the closest-to-the-PSU position, limiting us to two 3.5-inch drives below the PSU shroud. We liked that the PSU slides in from behind after applying a brace with thumbscrews, as this makes it very easy to slide the PSU out to make cable changes later.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The HDD caddies come with their rubber grommets pre-installed, so all you need to do is screw in four points of the HDD and slide the assembly into place.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

One detail we appreciated about Phanteks’ P500A is the inclusion of a plastic sorted box for its screws. This is something Phanteks typically includes in its more expensive cases, and although it’s a small detail and not really environmentally responsible, it does save time compared to awkwardly digging through a tiny plastic baggy.

Cable Management

Managing the cables in the Phanteks P500A was a breeze. It’s clear that Phanteks has put a lot of effort into making cable management easy, as is evidenced by the sheer amount of Velcro found behind the motherboard tray.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PCI-Express power cables come through their own cutout in the PSU shroud, which slides open to allow the connectors through and then shuts again to keep things tidy. The same principle applies to the cable covers in the motherboard area – these slide open to easily allow all the cables through, and then slide shut, creating an almost seamless look.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

