Redragon M913 Impact Elite Review: Hits the Mark

With plenty of extra buttons for easy access to abilities and macros, MMO mice are specifically designed to be multipurpose tools on the virtual battlefields of digital worlds. That’s why the best gaming mouse for MMO players is one with a comfortable, plentiful and easily programmable button layout.

All those extra buttons usually come at a price, which is what makes the Redragon Impact Elite mouse so interesting. At $50, this is an inexpensive MMO mouse that’s made for navigating MMO gameplay, and in our testing, it certainly delivered on that. The price point is below more premium competitors like the Razer Naga Pro, and definitely affordable for those investing in their gaming setup.

Redragon Impact Elite Specs

Sensor Model PixArt PAW3335 Sensitivity 100-16,000 CPI Polling Rate 125/250/500/1000 Hz Programmable Buttons 16 (including the wheel click) LED Zones 3x RGB zones Connectivity USB C Cable 6 feet (1.8m) braided Measurements (LxWxH) 4.82" x 3.62" x 1.65" Weight 129 grams

Redragon Impact Elite Design and Comfort

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With its flat and wide top, the Impact Elite definitely has a unique look. But even though it looks odd, the button placement is fantastic. There’s also RGB on the scroll wheel, Redragon logo and side keypad that adds a bit of typical gamer flair while also allowing you to rock your individual style, and it’s not overwhelming.

I loved setting up the lighting for this mouse. The software was easy to use, and with a little effort I was able to customize my style of lighting perfectly. I love a pop of color at my desk, since I spend so much time there.

Overall, the mouse’s build and button layout worked really well for me, which was surprising since it’s built for more for a palm grip, versus my claw grip. In use, the buttons were easily accessible, which was a shocker for me because I was certain when looking at it that the layout was a touch crowded. But the Redragon Impact Elite was very comfortable to use for an extended period of time.

Gaming Performance

To test the mouse, I played Final Fantasy XIV and used the side buttons for my hotbar. There are 12 of these buttons in total, and they’re well placed for easy reach. The buttons are also angled in a way that makes them easy to reach and hit the button so you don’t make any accidental inputs. In addition to these side buttons, there’s also an extra mouse button to the left of the left mouse button. By default, it’s a triple-click macro, and I changed it to “target enemies” in FFXIV for convenience. This let me use all of my skills without taking my hand off of my mouse, which was great.

The mouse does come with customization software that allows you to customize every button (except for the two DPI adjustment buttons). Any of the 5 dpi slots can be set from 100 to 16,000. You can also adjust your scroll wheel’s scrolling speed.

But perhaps most important for MMO players is the full macro editor, which lets you save recordings of different key combinations to input with the press of a single mouse button. This is nice, plus there’s an option to have macros continue while the button is held or until you press any other a specific number of times.

All of these features make the mouse competitive with other gaming mice even above its price point, but its specs are great too. On top of the max 16,000 DPI, you’ll also get USB-C connectivity, polling rates up to 1000Hz and a 6ft braided cable.

Feature and Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I’ve touched on the Redragon Impact Elite’s software a few times already, but it’s still got a few noteworthy features in its color change and keybinding software that I haven’t pointed out yet. There are a few preset color change modes for the 'steady' and breathing RGB options that let you pick from the whole color palette. Some people may not care for RGB features, but this is always a huge sell for me as I enjoy my tech being customizable. But if that's not your thing, there’s also an eco power mode to run the mouse without the rgb lighting effects to conserve power.

You can also push your settings to the mouse wirelessly, which is a really convenient touch that also makes changing your settings easy. The software also allows you to save all of your settings into profiles, which you can export and import as often as you like. Again, this is far from groundbreaking, but it’s nice for the asking price.

Finding both the color changing and keybind software on the website was also very easy thanks to the picture guide on the website’s downloads page.

A minor con is that the software’s English localization has a few errors, so I definitely had to reread and test what some buttons did through trial and error to fully understand some setting options. For example, the extra mouse button that triple clicks by default is called the 'Fire key', and the way its key assignment works is via a setting called "Key Combination", which you still have to use even if you just want to assign a single button to it. It's nice that you can assign multiple keys to be pressed at once, but it’s not clear off the bat that you don’t have to do that.

A final cool feature about the mouse is that it has a 'mode' switch on the bottom. This allows you to quickly swap between two different configurations so you don't have to reconfigure the mouse in the software if you have two different games you play frequently.

Bottom Line

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Redragon Impact elite is a powerhouse of an MMO mouse for its price. It's cool, sleek and comfortable to hold while still staying easy on your wallet. It also looks great, with an angled keypad that adds a modern touch to the classic MMO mouse design.

But ultimately, play is what matters. Playing Final Fantasy XIV with this mouse was awesome, and I definitely felt the hype behind having a mouse built specifically for MMO gameplay. This was the first time a peripheral gave me that feeling. Having so many options for programming this mouse was a bit intimidating, but the gaming payout was worth it.

If you are on the fence about buying a mouse for MMO gameplay, this is a comfortable and easy way to start, since it performs as well as more expensive brands, without costing nearly as much.