Sometimes, the best fix is a fresh start. Whether you're having technical issues with Windows 10, seeing errors pop up, or things just aren't running the way you expect, it may be time to reset your Windows 10 PC so you can go back to the way it came out of the box.
This is also a good idea if you plan on selling your PC and want to move your data off of it. Windows 10 has a simple, built-in reset utility that makes it easy to return to factory settings. Here's how to factory reset your Windows 10 PC.
How to Factory Reset a Windows 10 PC
1. Click Settings. There's a gear icon in the Start menu, or you can find it in Windows search.
2. Click "Update & Security."
3. Select "Recovery" from the left side panel.
4. Click "Get Started" under the "Reset this PC" heading.
5. Choose whether to keep your files or remove everything. The former option will keep the files but remove programs and any changes to settings. The latter gets rid of everything.
6. Choose whether or not to clean the drive. Choosing "Just remove my files" is faster, though might leave traces of old data. "Remove files and clean the drive" will take far longer but is more secure, especially important if you're getting rid of your Windows 10 PC.
7. Click "Reset."
8. The PC will begin to restart. It will go to a screen that reads "Resetting this PC" along with the progress.
When the process finishes, Windows 10 will reinstall and Cortana will greet you (you may want to turn the sound down), and you will have to pick some preferences and then create a Windows 10 profile or log in with your Microsoft account. Once that's done, you'll be back on the desktop and ready to use your PC again.
"This might take a few hours" sure sounds like it is rewriting every sector.
I always suggest a clean install over one.
its also faster as deleting partitions only takes a few minutes. beats wiping them the slow way, same result. And if PC is an old OEM (from a big brand) you might gain hdd space back as they might have extra partitions full of old files you don't want anymore.