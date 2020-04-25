Seasonic CONNECT Comprise PRIME 750W deals Seasonic CONNECT Comprise... Newegg $169.99 View

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is pretty tight on all rails. Compared to the Focus Plus Gold unit, it loses at +12V and 5VSB but wins on the minor rails. This is because of the Connect module, which might only be a link for +12V and 5VSB, but generates the minor rails, so the energy losses are lower.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is much longer than 17ms, which is what the ATX spec requires, and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With 115V input the inrush current is low, but this is not the case with 230V.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB D°C/A°C (Watts) Effi°Cien°Cy Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/A°C Volts 1 4.424A 1.989A 1.982A 0.983A 74.957 85.471% 0 <6.0 45.55°C 0.968 12.059V 5.030V 3.330V 5.090V 87.699 40.57°C 115.14V 2 9.880A 2.985A 2.974A 1.184A 150.026 89.140% 0 <6.0 46.54°C 0.981 12.057V 5.027V 3.327V 5.070V 168.304 41.24°C 115.11V 3 15.677A 3.484A 3.474A 1.385A 225.025 90.141% 582 19.2 41.65°C 0.987 12.054V 5.024V 3.325V 5.053V 249.638 47.43°C 115.11V 4 21.475A 3.984A 3.974A 1.589A 300.031 90.068% 698 22.8 41.96°C 0.988 12.052V 5.022V 3.323V 5.035V 333.117 48.23°C 115.11V 5 26.892A 4.984A 4.969A 1.794A 374.529 89.751% 872 29.3 42.61°C 0.988 12.049V 5.018V 3.320V 5.017V 417.297 49.38°C 115.10V 6 32.350A 5.984A 5.970A 2.000A 449.457 89.244% 1086 36.3 42.72°C 0.988 12.045V 5.014V 3.317V 4.997V 503.626 50.03°C 115.09V 7 37.842A 6.983A 6.972A 2.210A 524.792 88.532% 1495 44.4 43.14°C 0.988 12.042V 5.011V 3.314V 4.978V 592.774 51.27°C 115.08V 8 43.334A 7.991A 7.976A 2.421A 600.112 87.773% 1701 46.9 43.72°C 0.989 12.039V 5.007V 3.310V 4.958V 683.712 52.62°C 115.07V 9 49.199A 8.494A 8.464A 2.428A 674.613 87.075% 1934 50.7 45.01°C 0.990 12.035V 5.004V 3.308V 4.943V 774.747 54.67°C 115.07V 10 54.861A 8.997A 8.983A 3.054A 749.847 86.308% 1941 51.1 45.21°C 0.991 12.033V 5.002V 3.306V 4.913V 868.799 55.62°C 115.06V 11 61.122A 8.999A 8.984A 3.063A 825.067 85.553% 1949 51.5 46.50°C 0.992 12.031V 5.001V 3.306V 4.898V 964.397 57.39°C 115.05V °CL1 0.116A 11.999A 12.000A 0.000A 101.052 84.152% 584 19.2 42.42°C 0.977 12.049V 5.006V 3.299V 5.097V 120.082 49.15°C 115.12V °CL2 62.005A 1.000A 1.001A 1.000A 759.994 86.960% 1943 51.2 45.78°C 0.991 12.042V 5.023V 3.333V 4.971V 873.959 55.99°C 115.04V

With 30% load, the PSU achieves its peak efficiency, which is a little over 90%. With full load, efficiency takes a hit and cannot reach close to 87%, as the 80 PLUS Gold standard requires. Nonetheless, we conducted these tests at much higher operating temperatures, compared to 80 PLUS. Finally, the PF readings are not as high as we would like to see, especially at lower loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.231A 0.496A 0.494A 0.195A 19.992 69.371% 0 <6.0 0.860 12.062V 5.037V 3.337V 5.117V 28.819 115.14V 2 2.461A 0.993A 0.989A 0.392A 39.980 79.764% 0 <6.0 0.935 12.061V 5.034V 3.334V 5.109V 50.123 115.14V 3 3.694A 1.492A 1.486A 0.588A 60.008 83.966% 0 <6.0 0.958 12.060V 5.032V 3.332V 5.101V 71.467 115.14V 4 4.922A 1.989A 1.980A 0.786A 79.957 86.147% 0 <6.0 0.970 12.059V 5.030V 3.331V 5.093V 92.815 115.14V

We would like to see over 70% efficiency with 20W load, and above 80% with 40W.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.080A 0.209A 0.211A 0.052A 15.043 61.248% 0 <6.0 0.824 12.056V 5.037V 3.338V 5.118V 24.561 115.15V

With 2% of the max-rated-capacity load, the PSU's efficiency is quite low, barely exceeding 60%. In newer designs, even under such a light load, efficiency easily breaks the 70% mark.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With normal and 2% loads, the efficiency levels are not that high, compared to the competition at least, while with light loads, the PSU's efficiency is satisfactory.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 73.988% 0.108 5.121V 0.692 115.15V 2 0.250A 1.280 76.236% 0.223 5.117V 1.679 115.15V 3 0.550A 2.811 77.077% 0.340 5.110V 3.647 115.14V 4 1.000A 5.100 76.669% 0.413 5.099V 6.652 115.14V 5 1.500A 7.633 76.891% 0.451 5.088V 9.927 115.14V 6 3.000A 15.137 74.394% 0.505 5.045V 20.347 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail needs an efficiency boost, to effectively meet the competition. This can only be achieved through a new design, of course.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.056V 5.037V 3.338V 5.121V 9.867 0.547 115.1V Standby 0.043 0.007 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire power levels are low, with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is aggressive, especially under high operating temperatures and increased loads.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile remains aggressive under normal operating temperatures. Given the ample space between components in this PSU and the satisfactory efficiency levels, there is no need for such high fan speeds.

