SilverStone DA1650-G Power Supply Review

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight at 12V, where it matters the most.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is lower than 17ms, but this is not the only problem here. The power ok signal is not accurate, and this can cause high stress to all system parts.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush currents are high, especially with 230V where we weren't able to take a reading since the AC source kept on shutting down, because of the high, start-up, amperage.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is increased, but still lower than 3.5 mA.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 11.953A 1.995A 1.996A 1.005A 165.049 90.637% 0 <6.0 40.31°C 0.989 12.001V 5.011V 3.309V 4.975V 182.098 44.27°C 115.12V 2 24.940A 2.997A 2.997A 1.209A 330.064 92.359% 0 <6.0 40.99°C 0.997 11.995V 5.006V 3.304V 4.965V 357.372 45.66°C 115.11V 3 38.204A 3.499A 3.502A 1.413A 494.548 92.260% 740 20.5 41.03°C 0.998 12.001V 5.003V 3.300V 4.954V 536.039 46.47°C 115.10V 4 51.583A 4.004A 4.006A 1.619A 659.754 91.957% 829 24.3 41.66°C 0.999 11.991V 5.000V 3.295V 4.943V 717.457 47.70°C 115.09V 5 64.685A 5.008A 5.004A 1.826A 825.113 91.088% 914 27.3 42.21°C 0.999 11.975V 4.993V 3.298V 4.930V 905.840 49.13°C 115.09V 6 77.710A 6.016A 6.017A 2.000A 989.457 90.300% 1093 32.6 42.81°C 0.999 11.965V 4.988V 3.292V 4.921V 1095.750 50.95°C 115.08V 7 90.650A 7.027A 7.030A 2.242A 1154.934 89.448% 1097 32.6 43.38°C 0.999 11.978V 4.983V 3.287V 4.908V 1291.182 52.46°C 115.07V 8 103.712A 8.005A 8.048A 2.452A 1320.195 88.352% 1390 39.4 43.57°C 0.999 11.975V 4.977V 3.280V 4.896V 1494.250 54.07°C 115.06V 9 117.182A 8.550A 8.522A 2.453A 1485.310 87.259% 1614 43.9 44.41°C 0.999 11.971V 4.973V 3.286V 4.893V 1702.195 55.71°C 115.06V 10 130.596A 9.051A 9.056A 3.084A 1650.098 86.028% 1608 43.7 45.09°C 0.999 11.948V 4.974V 3.281V 4.865V 1918.099 57.31°C 115.05V 11 144.236A 9.052A 9.060A 3.087A 1814.927 84.588% 1607 43.7 46.80°C 0.999 11.961V 4.973V 3.278V 4.861V 2145.603 60.55°C 115.03V CL1 0.099A 16.003A 16.000A 0.000A 133.667 82.422% 0 <6.0 42.80°C 0.984 11.998V 4.978V 3.301V 5.054V 162.174 49.83°C 115.14V CL2 137.509A 1.000A 1.001A 1.000A 1659.880 86.237% 1605 43.7 45.91°C 0.999 11.975V 4.983V 3.292V 4.932V 1924.795 57.98°C 115.04V

The PSU can handle extreme conditions but what bothers us is the CL1 test, where despite the high ambient temperature, the PSU's fan is not engaged because of the low load. The fan speed controller should consider both load and temperature, but it seems to be more load-oriented, and under some usage scenarios, this can be a problem. Lastly, the sky-high PF readings show that the APFC converter is ideally tuned.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.235A 0.497A 0.496A 0.200A 19.994 59.343% 0 <6.0 0.875 12.027V 5.011V 3.325V 5.004V 33.692 115.12V 2 2.470A 0.998A 0.992A 0.401A 39.983 73.433% 0 <6.0 0.934 12.020V 5.005V 3.323V 4.992V 54.448 115.12V 3 3.708A 1.497A 1.491A 0.601A 60.013 81.772% 0 <6.0 0.959 12.019V 5.010V 3.319V 4.990V 73.391 115.12V 4 4.941A 1.997A 1.991A 0.803A 79.964 84.700% 0 <6.0 0.968 12.015V 5.006V 3.316V 4.980V 94.408 115.12V

It would be nice to see higher efficiency during the first test, but on the other hand, we shouldn't forget that 20W load is only 1.2% of this PSU's max-rated-capacity.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 2.528A 0.288A 0.289A 0.055A 33.077 70.264% 0 <6.0 0.917 12.024V 5.011V 3.325V 5.009V 47.075 115.12V

With 33W or 2% of its max-rated-capacity, the PSU manages to surpass 70% efficiency, as the newest ATX spec requires. This is impressive performance, which clarifies that high capacity PSUs can be highly efficient at super-light loads.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Considering its 80 PLUS Gold and Cybenetics ETA-A rating, the big SilverStone unit achieves high enough efficiency readings in all load regions.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 71.012% 0.097 5.117V 0.721 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.278 76.208% 0.195 5.112V 1.677 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.806 77.600% 0.305 5.101V 3.616 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.085 78.159% 0.377 5.084V 6.506 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.598 78.193% 0.418 5.065V 9.717 115.13V 6 3.000A 15.010 77.487% 0.470 5.003V 19.371 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail needs a small efficiency boost.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.108V 5.013V 3.327V 5.012V 6.298 0.425 115.1V Standby 0.087 0.012 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power could be lower, especially with 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile gets aggressive once the load exceeds 1300W to provide the airflow required to handle the increased thermal load.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Because of the high power output, the fan speed profile is not relaxed even under lower temperatures. With higher than 1380W loads, the PSU's fan outputs more than 40 dBA of noise.

