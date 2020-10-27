SilverStone DA1650-G Power Supply Review

SilverStone DA1650-G deals SilverStone DA1650-G Amazon $557.24

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features OCP (Cold @ 27°C) 12V: 178.2A (129.6%), 11.938V

5V: 37A (148%), 4.939V

3.3V: 33.7A (134.8%), 3.282V

5VSB: 5.3A (176.67%), 4.890V OCP (Hot @ 43°C) 12V: 177.6A (129.16%), 11.925V

5V: 36.8A (147.2%), 4.940V

3.3V: 34A (136%), 3.284V

5VSB: 5A (166.67%), 4.9V

OPP (Cold @ 31°C) 2140.63W (129.73%) OPP (Hot @ 43°C) 2131.203W (129.16%) OTP ✓ (166°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V: ✓

5V: ✓

3.3V: ✓

5VSB: ✓

-12V: ✓ PWR_OK Inaccurate NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

OCP is correctly set at 12V, and the same goes for OPP. On the other hand, OCP is set extremely high on the minor rails, and there is not a point in this, given that they don't get much stress from today's systems. Finally, it is quite disappointing to see a non-accurate power ok signal in such a high-end power supply.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

No problems here since the 3.3V rail is always at a lower voltage level than the other two rails.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Charts Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Charts Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Temperatures are kept low at the internals during this test session. The hottest part is located on the DC-DC regulators. Thanks to the clean design and the large enough PCB, which allows for enough clearance between parts, the airflow is unobstructed, so once the fan is activated, heat is effectively removed.

