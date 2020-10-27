SilverStone DA1650-G Power Supply Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
OCP (Cold @ 27°C)
12V: 178.2A (129.6%), 11.938V
OCP (Hot @ 43°C)
12V: 177.6A (129.16%), 11.925V
OPP (Cold @ 31°C)
2140.63W (129.73%)
OPP (Hot @ 43°C)
2131.203W (129.16%)
OTP
✓ (166°C @ 12V Heat Sink)
SCP
12V: ✓
PWR_OK
Inaccurate
NLO
✓
SIP
Surge: MOV
OCP is correctly set at 12V, and the same goes for OPP. On the other hand, OCP is set extremely high on the minor rails, and there is not a point in this, given that they don't get much stress from today's systems. Finally, it is quite disappointing to see a non-accurate power ok signal in such a high-end power supply.
DC Power Sequencing
According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.
DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots
No problems here since the 3.3V rail is always at a lower voltage level than the other two rails.
Cross Load Tests
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.
Ripple Suppression Charts
Infrared Images
We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).
Temperatures are kept low at the internals during this test session. The hottest part is located on the DC-DC regulators. Thanks to the clean design and the large enough PCB, which allows for enough clearance between parts, the airflow is unobstructed, so once the fan is activated, heat is effectively removed.
