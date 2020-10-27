SilverStone DA1650-G Power Supply Review

SilverStone DA1650-G deals SilverStone DA1650-G Amazon $557.24

Performance Rating

Compared to the much more expensive and digital, Wentai and be quiet! offerings the SilverStone stays behind, but its price tag puts it on a different category where it practically plays alone since you cannot get an EVGA 1600 G2 anymore at a normal price. SilverStone thought wisely to avoid the strong competition in the 1500W and above category and focus more on the performance per dollar score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

At high loads, such a strong PSU will make its presence felt. Nonetheless, the big SilverStone is not among the noisiest high-capacity PSUs.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

This is "only" a Gold and Cybenetics ETA-A unit, so it cannot reach higher rating platforms' efficiency levels. That said, it isn't far away from some Platinum competitors.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The APFC converter's performance is amazing!

