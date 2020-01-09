Silverstone PS14-E Case Review: Versatile Budget Contender

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A small plastic bag containing the accessories for the PS14-E is attached to the motherboard tray with a wire twist tie. Zip ties, a variety of screws, and a printed single-page warranty card are in the bag. An owner's manual can be downloaded from the company website.

Interior

The PS14-E accommodates CPU coolers up to 177mm tall, GPUs up to 357mm in length and 183mm wide, and includes a GPU support bracket for use with vertically mounted graphics cards. A large hole in the motherboard tray behind the CPU socket area facilitates heatsink changes without removing the motherboard.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Four holes with rolled-metal edges in the motherboard tray allow cable management. One of the holes at the upper-left edge of the motherboard tray is specifically designed for routing fan cables and the ATX12V/EPS12V power cable.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Located within the PSU tunnel, the hard drive cage supports two 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives and has two mounting locations: The default position gives you room for 240mm coolers and radiators, while the forward-most location allows for longer PSUs to be installed. Two additional 2.5-inch drives can be attached to the motherboard tray inside the main compartment. It should be noted that SSDs mounted in this location will prevent the installation of 140mm fans and/or 280mm radiators. Though fairly uncommon these days, the PS12-E also features a removable 5.25-inch drive bay.

Cooling

There are mounts for up to five 120mm fans: two in the front, two in the top and one in the rear. The PS14-E can alternatively be outfitted with 140mm fans in the same locations. The chassis ships by default with a single 120mm exhaust fan in the rear.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As always, when dealing with a chassis that’s equipped with a single 120mm exhaust fan, we recommend installing at least one intake fan to provide enough airflow to keep your system components from overheating. The good news is that this case's low MSRP allows you to add a fan or two to your system while still keeping your budget under control.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Silverstone lists support for radiators and all-in-one liquid coolers up to 360mm in the front the main compartment of the chassis but, to do so, you need to remove the bracket for the 5.25 optical drive. The exhaust fan mount can house up to 140mm coolers in single or sandwiched configurations.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The company claims support for PSUs from 190 to 210mm, but that comes with a caveat. During testing we found that anything over 190mm required the hard drive rack to be moved forward, which eliminates the possibility of using a 240mm radiator or all-in-one cooler, unless you remove the 5.25 inch drive bracket.

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: All Case Content