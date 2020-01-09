Silverstone PS14-E Case Review: Versatile Budget Contender

For those looking for a well-rounded chassis with support for high end components, the Silverstone Precision PS14-E is a solid pick. Though it's a feature-packed case that is easy on the wallet, it does come with some design and performance drawbacks.

Silverstone has a well-established reputation for feature-rich, high-quality chassis that are surprisingly easy on the budget. We have the company's entry-level model, the Precision PS14-E mid-tower ATX case, on the test bench for a little review action today. When it comes to buying a new case, people usually fall into one of three groups: those that want pure performance, those solely interested in the look of the chassis, or consumers primarily interested in a low price.

Specifications

Type Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX Dimensions 8.27 x 18.46 x 17.24 inches (210 x 469 x 438 mm) Space Above Motherboard 1.5 inches (38.1mm) Card Length 14.06 inches (357mm) CPU Cooler Heigh 6.97 inches (177mm) Power Supply Format ATX Weight 12.57 lbs (5.7 kg) External Bays 1 x 5.25 inches Internal Bays 2 x 2.5 inches / 2 x 3.5 inches Card Slots 7x Ports/Jacks 2x USB 3.0, audio/mic jacks Other X Front Fans 0 (Up to 3 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm) Rear Fans 1 x 120mm (Up to 3 x 140mm) Top Fans 0 (Up to 2 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm) Bottom Fans X Side Fans X Damping X Warranty One Year

Measuring 8.27 x 18.46 x 17.24 inches (210 x 469 x 438 mm) and weighing in at 12.57 lbs (5.7 kg), the Silverstone Precision PS14-E is constructed of black steel, plastic, and tempered-glass. This $60 chassis comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Most of the PS14-E's top is covered by a magnetic dust filter. Directly below this filter are mounts for two 120 or 140mm fans.

The front features angled vents running down both sides. Along the left-hand edge of the plastic front panel you'll find headphone and microphone jacks nestled between two USB 3.0 ports. The power and reset buttons are located in the upper right-hand side of the front face. Two 120 / 140 mm intake fan mounts sit directly behind the front panel.

Designed to mimic the look of brushed aluminum, the removable front panel has a 5.25-inch drive bay for those who still use optical drives.

The full-coverage tempered-glass side panel is darkly tinted and held in place by rubber-coated locating pins and thumbscrews. The opposite side panel is stamped steel and attaches to the case via metal thumbscrews.

In the rear of the chassis you'll find the standard motherboard I/O area, an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU, seven expansion card slots (+2 vertical) with punch-out style covers, and an exhaust fan mounting location that supports both 120mm and 140mm fans. The exhaust fan mounting location features slotted screw holes that let you adjust the position of the fan to fine tune airflow or make room for system components.

Four large rubber-coated feet keep the case approximately a half inch off the floor. Be aware that this chassis must be turned completely on its side to access the removable power-supply filter for maintenance and cleaning.

The fan filtration system, while it's nice that it exists ant this low price point, is a bit of a let down. The top filter, attached by magnetic seals around its edge, does a good job preventing dirt and dust particles from entering your system. That said, there is no filter for the fan mounts behind the front panel. And as noted earlier, the slide out filter covering the opening for PSU ventilation measures just 6-inches, but still requires moving your entire system to access.

