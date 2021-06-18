SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L Power Supply Review

SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L deals PRE-PRIME DAY SALE ends in 02 days 16 hrs 42 mins 08 secs SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L Amazon Prime $319.10 Check out more deals from these top retailers: Amazon

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance is satisfactory. With better ripple suppression at 12V, the SX1000 could easily achieve first place here.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average noise output is higher than 35 dBA because of the loud fan operation under high loads. On the other hand, it would be impossible for such a high power density PSU to remain quiet under high loads.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The SX1000's platform scores high in average efficiency. It just needs some tuning at lower loads (20-80W range).

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter has good performance with 115V input, but it doesn't perform well with 230V.

