SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L Power Supply Review

SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L deals PRE-PRIME DAY SALE ends in 02 days 16 hrs 42 mins 17 secs SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L Amazon Prime $319.10 Check out more deals from these top retailers: Amazon

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

OCP (Cold @ 24°C) 12V: 122.8A (147.42%), 11.937V

5V: 32.3A (129.2%), 4.971V

3.3V: 33.2A (132.8%), 3.294V

5VSB: 5.5A (183.33%), 4.979V OCP (Hot @ 43°C) 12V: 122.4A (146.94%), 11.901V 5V: 32.3A (129.2%), 4.970V 3.3V: 33.2A (132.8%), 3.292V 5VSB: 5.4A (180%), 4.981V OPP (Cold @ 25°C) 1479.06W (147.91%) OPP (Hot @ 43°C) 1469.76W (146.98%) OTP ✗ (>200°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓

5V to Earth: ✓

3.3V to Earth: ✓

5VSB to Earth: ✓

-12V to Earth: ✓

PWR_OK Proper operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

We don't see an SFX-L PSU delivering close to 1500W every day. This is a real power factory! That said, the +12V OCP and the OPP triggering points should be set more conservatively, at around 130%. Another downside is the lack of over-temperature protection, which can save the day if something goes wrong with the PSU's cooling.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so everything is fine here.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Graphs Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Graphs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hottest area is where the main transformers are installed. Still, temperatures remain low, given the operating conditions.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content