SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L Power Supply Review

The SilverStone SX1000 is the strongest small form factor PSU money can get you today.

SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L
(Image: © SilverStone)

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

OCP (Cold @ 24°C)

12V: 122.8A (147.42%), 11.937V
5V: 32.3A (129.2%), 4.971V
3.3V: 33.2A (132.8%), 3.294V
5VSB: 5.5A (183.33%), 4.979V

OCP (Hot @ 43°C)

12V: 122.4A (146.94%), 11.901V 5V: 32.3A (129.2%), 4.970V 3.3V: 33.2A (132.8%), 3.292V 5VSB: 5.4A (180%), 4.981V

OPP (Cold @ 25°C)

1479.06W (147.91%)

OPP (Hot @ 43°C)

1469.76W (146.98%)

OTP

✗ (>200°C @ secondary side)

SCP

12V to Earth: ✓
5V to Earth: ✓
3.3V to Earth: ✓
5VSB to Earth: ✓
-12V to Earth: ✓

PWR_OK

Proper operation

NLO

SIP

Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

We don't see an SFX-L PSU delivering close to 1500W every day. This is a real power factory! That said, the +12V OCP and the OPP triggering points should be set more conservatively, at around 130%. Another downside is the lack of over-temperature protection, which can save the day if something goes wrong with the PSU's cooling. 

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3

Silverstone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots

Image 2 of 3

Silverstone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Silverstone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so everything is fine here. 

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load Regulation Graphs

Image 2 of 3

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Suppression Graphs

Image 2 of 4

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

IR Images

Image 2 of 6

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

SilverStone SX1000

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hottest area is where the main transformers are installed. Still, temperatures remain low, given the operating conditions. 

