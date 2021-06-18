SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Fractal Design Ion SFX 650G View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is within 1% at 12V but not so tight on the minor rails, especially at 3.3V.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The bulk caps are large enough to provide a higher than 17ms hold-up time, and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush currents stay low, with both voltage inputs.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is low. Unfortunately, we don't have leakage current readings from other SFX-L PSUs to make a comparison chart.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.500A 1.980A 1.976A 0.986A 99.970 83.572% 0 <6.0 44.59°C 0.982 12.058V 5.048V 3.340V 5.069V 119.621 40.39°C 115.13V 2 14.035A 2.981A 2.974A 1.186A 199.987 90.951% 0 <6.0 45.40°C 0.969 12.048V 5.032V 3.327V 5.058V 219.884 40.61°C 115.13V 3 21.926A 3.484A 3.477A 1.387A 299.945 91.798% 0 <6.0 46.78°C 0.985 12.036V 5.024V 3.319V 5.046V 326.744 41.35°C 115.13V 4 29.765A 3.989A 3.987A 1.589A 399.346 91.952% 1018 23.7 41.49°C 0.993 12.032V 5.016V 3.312V 5.034V 434.297 47.51°C 115.12V 5 37.336A 4.993A 4.998A 1.792A 499.479 91.913% 1025 24.0 42.26°C 0.997 12.025V 5.008V 3.303V 5.022V 543.426 49.14°C 115.11V 6 44.942A 6.003A 6.011A 1.996A 599.606 91.554% 1034 23.4 43.15°C 0.998 12.011V 4.999V 3.294V 5.009V 654.922 50.77°C 115.10V 7 52.525A 7.015A 7.029A 2.200A 699.343 90.932% 1673 40.7 43.24°C 0.999 11.999V 4.990V 3.286V 4.997V 769.081 51.55°C 115.09V 8 60.188A 8.003A 8.053A 2.407A 799.723 90.289% 2082 45.5 43.79°C 0.999 11.987V 4.981V 3.277V 4.984V 885.741 52.64°C 115.07V 9 68.193A 8.544A 8.562A 2.410A 899.150 89.653% 2204 47.6 44.68°C 0.999 11.976V 4.973V 3.269V 4.976V 1002.918 54.15°C 115.07V 10 76.073A 9.064A 9.107A 3.026A 999.586 88.978% 2202 47.5 45.57°C 0.999 11.961V 4.964V 3.260V 4.955V 1123.409 55.57°C 115.06V 11 84.553A 9.080A 9.128A 3.031A 1099.577 88.291% 2201 47.2 46.54°C 0.999 11.944V 4.956V 3.252V 4.946V 1245.404 57.29°C 115.05V CL1 0.111A 14.999A 14.997A 0.000A 126.137 84.960% 0 <6.0 49.94°C 0.980 12.036V 5.011V 3.310V 5.076V 148.467 42.76°C 115.14V CL2 83.327A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 1010.533 89.390% 2199 47.2 45.11°C 0.999 11.968V 4.989V 3.281V 5.006V 1130.474 55.28°C 115.06V

The SX1000 not only delivers full power (and more) under extremely high operating temperatures but also keeps efficiency at high levels. The only problem here is in the CL1 test, where the PSU's fan stopped working despite the high temperatures at the PSU's interior. As it seems, the fan speed depends more on the load and less on the internal temperature, and this is not the best option. Finally, the APFC converter's performance is excellent. We don't see everyday PSUs achieving 0.999 PF readings in so many load tests.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.227A 0.495A 0.492A 0.196A 19.974 68.474% 0 <6.0 0.647 12.080V 5.061V 3.351V 5.092V 29.170 115.13V 2 2.458A 0.987A 0.984A 0.393A 39.963 76.265% 0 <6.0 0.932 12.074V 5.058V 3.348V 5.086V 52.400 115.13V 3 3.692A 1.483A 1.479A 0.590A 59.996 81.921% 0 <6.0 0.956 12.067V 5.056V 3.346V 5.080V 73.236 115.13V 4 4.920A 1.980A 1.974A 0.788A 79.949 83.499% 0 <6.0 0.971 12.064V 5.050V 3.342V 5.075V 95.748 115.12V

We would like to see higher efficiency readings in the 20W and 40W load tests.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.463A 0.264A 0.263A 0.053A 20.185 68.738% 0 <6.0 0.657 12.097V 5.062V 3.350V 5.093V 29.365 115.13V

With 2% of its max-rated-capacity load, the PSU cannot surpass the 70% threshold that the newest ATX spec requires. It is close, though.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With normal loads, the SX1000 performs well, but with light loads, its efficiency takes a big hit. On the other hand, with a super-light load, it achieves second place in the corresponding graph.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.509 77.591% 0.039 5.092V 0.656 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.272 83.574% 0.087 5.089V 1.522 115.16V 3 0.550A 2.795 85.161% 0.175 5.083V 3.282 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.073 85.476% 0.273 5.074V 5.935 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.595 85.366% 0.346 5.064V 8.897 115.15V 6 2.999A 15.098 83.084% 0.454 5.034V 18.172 115.15V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail achieves sky-high efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.106V 5.063V 3.350V 5.094V 4.547 0.227 115.1V Standby 0.060 0.003 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with 115V, but we would like to see below 0.1W with 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is not linear, but it creates two big steps that don't help keep the average noise output low. It would be better if there were more fan speed changes throughout the entire load range.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For a pretty large portion of its operating range, the PSU is in passive mode. However, once the fan starts to spin, the minimum speed exceeds 1000RPM, so it is within the 20-25 dBA range. Up to 700W load, the PSU is not noise, but with only 50W more, it exceeds 40 dBA, and with 870W load, it enters the 45-50 dBA zone.

