Thermaltake Divider 300TG Review: Dividing Opinions

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-9900K Motherboard Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition CPU Cooling Noctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Corsair HX750i

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To install a system, we started off by dropping the motherboard into place. As there was no central anchoring standoff, we needed to lay the case on its side to secure the motherboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After this, the GPU dropped into place with ease, as did our large Corsair HX750i power supply, though the thumbscrews were difficult to remove, and upon re-inserting, we easily spun through one of the threads.

Thermaltake Divider 300TG Cable Management

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Then, we proceeded to tidy up the cables. Unfortunately, no Velcro straps are provided with this case, though there are plenty of tie-down points. A few zip-ties and tie-wraps are included, and there is plenty of space. The rubber grommets between the motherboard compartment and cable management space are also appreciated to hide the cable clutter behind, as otherwise the black cables would look quite contrasting on the white finish.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At the main compartment side, the cables we added to the system tidied up nicely. But where there was a way to get our work finished nicely, the fan and front IO cables that Thermaltake installs from the factory messily drag through the front of the case to their own cutout. These can be routed another way for a tidier result, but will still remain largely visible and you would expect better when the rest of the cable management system allows you to hide cables well.

Build Complete

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At this point, the build was pretty much complete, so I grabbed all the panels, removed their plastic and stuck them on. I also tried to remove the warning stickers on the tempered glass, but without success – they’re not the kind of stickers that come off easily.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a bit annoying as generally, the point of the protective plastic is so that you can peel it off when you’re done with the system and have a perfectly clean result, without needing to clean the panel. Alas, by the time you have these stickers off, however you go about it, you’ll have to clean the panel anyway.

But as I have neither the time or patience to do this, I left the stickers half-removed and moved on to testing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I have to say though, all things considered, while the 300TG isn’t an exceptionally pleasant chassis to work in, there is something to the look. That’s especially the case in white like this, with some RGB, the half-hidden interior has a bit of mystery to it, and it helps the system look fuller, even when it isn’t.