Zalman ZM-K700M Mechanical Keyboard Review

Introduction And Specifications

With the ZM-K700M, Zalman's top-of-the-line mechanical keyboard, the company is heavily targeting gamers, but the keyboard still has a reserved-enough look that it wouldn't look entirely out of place in a professional setting.



Although the keyboard boasts a nice list of features including white backlighting with multiple modes, Cherry MX switches, and dedicated macro keys, it still doesn't quite have all the bells and whistles one would expect from the $139 price tag—a price that puts it in direct competition with industry juggernauts like the Corsair Strafe RGB.

Of greater note is the fact that the ZM-K700M is one of the first products Zalman has released after its restructuring. Over a year ago, the company almost went under after its parent company, Moneual, was found to have committed a staggering $3 billion fraud. After dropping two-thirds of its workforce and surviving a South Korean-supervised restructuring, Zalman is re-emerging.



Specifications

