Microsoft lifts two-year-old block that prevented some users from upgrading to Windows 11 — fix finally arrives after a long wait for Rocket Lake CPUs

Microsoft, creators of Windows 10 ("the last version of Windows"), have just lifted a block on letting specific PCs upgrade to Windows 11. In the latest bug fixes for the current Windows 11 update, Microsoft marked as "Resolved" a severe bug preventing PCs with specific Intel 11th Generation Rocket Lake processors from successfully running Windows 11. While a fix for affected PCs already on Windows 11 was issued within weeks of the bug being discovered in 2021, only this Friday were affected PCs finally allowed to upgrade to the new OS from Windows 10.

The issue stemmed from drivers for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) on some Intel Rocket Lake processors, causing blue screen crashes on Windows 11. The driver in question, the "Intel Smart Sound Technology Audio Controller" (this name may be slightly different on some computers), resides in the Device Manager program under Sound, video, and game controllers. The driver versions 10.29.0.5152 and 10.30.0.5152 were flagged with the error.

To fix this blue screen bug, Microsoft pushed Intel to release fixed versions of the drivers: any Intel SST driver version named 10.30.00.5714 or 10.29.00.5714 and later. Pay attention to the last four digits: 10.30.x drivers are not necessarily newer than 10.29.x drivers. These fixed drivers have been available for around two years, and users affected have been directed to the Intel website to find the corrected drivers from the manufacturer source by Microsoft since then. Microsoft strangely chose to keep the update block active until this week, but they lifted their block when Microsoft made the fixed sound drivers available through Windows Update. This is also likely why Microsoft updated the issue from "Mitigated" to "Resolved External" on their support website.

Once the drivers are upgraded through the Windows Update tool or from the official Intel website, users can upgrade to Windows 11 within 48 hours. However, if their computer cannot upgrade to Windows 11 after two days or the drivers they need can't be found from Windows Update, Microsoft recommends that users contact their device manufacturer directly for help.

In the lead-up to their next major feature update, Windows 11 24H2, Microsoft has been focusing on streamlining features and enabling more computers to join the Windows 11 family. Some of these attempts have drawn ire, like the recent move to block certain third-party apps on Windows 11 or the plan to soon end support for Windows Mixed Reality. But this bug fix and block lift is positive news for Windows 11, allowing even more consumers to join the Windows train by buying a $140 Windows license. If only an alternative operating system for your computer ran faster than Windows for free.