Intel Says Goodbye to Rocket Lake CPUs

By Anton Shilov
published

Intel's 400 and 500-series chipsets are EOLed too.

Intel CPU stock image Rocket Lake-S
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Intel this week announced plans to discontinue its higher-end 11th Generation Core 'Rocket Lake' processors, which are made using its 14nm-class process technology. The CPUs will still be available to Intel's partners for a while, but their days are now numbered. Intel also said it will phase out its 400 and 500-series chipsets for processors in LGA1200 packaging. 

Intel advised its partners to place their final orders on 11th Generation Core i5, Core i7, Core i9, and corresponding Xeon W-series processors, as well as select 400 and 500-series chipsets for LGA1200 platforms by August 25, 2023. The final CPUs and chipsets will be shipped by February 23, 2024. The company will keep Rocket Lake-based Xeon E-series CPUs for embedded applications around for longer, but the bulk of Rocket Lake processors will be discontinued by next year. 

Intel's Rocket Lake processors for desktops have always been somewhat controversial: On one hand, they're based on the Cypress Cove microarchitecture (which derives from Sunny Cove microarchitecture) and are equipped with an Xe-powered integrated GPU, just like Intel's 10nm Ice Lake and Tiger Lake CPUs for mobile PCs and compact desktops. On the other hand — unlike Ice Lake and Tiger Lake processors — Rocket Lake chips are made using a refined 14nm-class process technology. 

Because Rocket Lake chips feature backported general-purpose cores, Intel had to reduce the core count of these CPUs from 10 (in the case of Comet Lake) to eight. The new chips still offered better performance than their predecessors in loads of applications, but those who needed higher core count preferred AMD's Ryzen 9 3900-series CPUs with 12 or 16 cores, or even Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake processors.

It's unlikely that Intel's 11th Generation Core Rocket Lake CPUs will be missed all that much, as Intel has since released two 10nm-based product families for desktops featuring competitive microarchitectures. But for those who would like to upgrade their LGA1200 machines, Rocket Lake chips will continue to be available for a while — but not forever.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

Topics
CPUs
Intel
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • punkncat
    Admittedly, not a lot of folks responded well to the 11th gen CPU, particularly after the 10th gen i9's that touted 10 cores. The backtrack disappointed many and just doesn't seem they were very popular among enthusiasts. The K skews are still quite expensive, but have been noting a decent price drop on the i3 and i5 flavors. The 5xx series motherboards are pretty cheap now as well and in particular the Z models.
    I think one of my favorite aspects about them is the RAM support being so strong. Being the culimation of a half dozen refreshes made them play quite well with almost any sticks. The biggest issue with them IMO was the heat generation on the upper skews. In spite of that, if you are comfortable purchasing a "dead end" socket, there is a lot of value floating around on the market for what is still a very powerful setup.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Is this typical, in terms of a new CPU gen (now being old) continued production beyond the next 2 gen? What is the typical lifetime in most cases?
    Reply
  • Amdlova
    I want build a 11700k because the Premium motherboards are cheap. 300us you can have a superb computer with thunderbolt 4
    Reply
  • artk2219
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    Is this typical, in terms of a new CPU gen (now being old) continued production beyond the next 2 gen? What is the typical lifetime in most cases?
    For Intel, yes its very typical, atleast for the higher end parts. The lower end celerons, pentiums, I3's and a few I5's may stick around for a bit longer with an H or Q series chipset, but the high end stuff has already been replaced twice over. That would make it time for those production lines to be replace to start making space for newer high end parts.
    Reply