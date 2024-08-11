Microsoft will axe the Paint 3D app soon — will be removed from the Microsoft Store in November, cementing classic Windows Paint's revival

Paint 3D, which was once billed as the modernized replacement of the classic Microsoft Paint app, is ironically getting the axe just seven years after its launch. Some users who open the app have found a banner under the toolbar saying, "Paint 3D won't be available in the Microsoft Store or receive future updates starting on November 4, 2024."

Microsoft built the Paint 3D app with a focus on 3D modeling. But aside from that, it also introduced layers, transparency effects, background removal, PNG support, and more. However, Windows Central reports that users were up in arms when the company attempted to replace the classic Microsoft Paint app with the new 3D-focused version; this forced Microsoft to allow both versions to become available on Windows 10 and 11.

Although Paint 3D has more features than classic Paint, many users still prefer the latter for its simplicity, ease of use, and launch speed. In 2023, Microsoft gave the classic Paint app some major upgrades. These included layers, transparency, and auto background removal — features that used to be exclusive to Paint 3D.

Aside from this massive update, Microsoft Paint also received an AI superpower with the Cocreator feature, available only to Microsoft Copilot users. With the classic Paint app getting all these upgrades, it seems Paint 3D wasn't getting any love from its developers. Furthermore, the 3D features available to the newer app didn't really become a mainstream hit.

Due to these reasons, it has probably made sense for Microsoft to just combine the most in-demand features of Paint 3D with Microsoft Paint and simply discontinue the former. After all, it only launched in 2017, whereas the original Microsoft Paint launched in 1985 — nearly forty years ago. Microsoft Paint itself was a licensed version of PC Paintbrush created by ZSoft Corporation, which Microsoft bundled with Windows 1.0.

Because of its age, simplicity, ease of use, and nostalgia, many users are still in love with Microsoft Paint. The company has continuously been updating and adding more features to this simple raster graphics editor. While it cannot compete with the power and feature set of advanced apps like GIMP and Adobe Photoshop, the fact that it comes free with Windows and does the job for most users make it a crucial app within the Microsoft ecosystem. Windows wouldn't be Windows without Microsoft Paint.