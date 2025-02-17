No, Notepad for Windows 11 doesn't require you to use a Microsoft account — unless you're trying to use AI
Copilot+ PC users may get hit with a popup demanding a login within Notepad, but context matters.
For the past few days on Twitter, a particularly alarming screenshot has spread of a forced Microsoft account sign-in screen appearing on Windows 11— this screenshot, originally posted by @TheBobPony, was captioned with "Sign in with a Microsoft Account for Notepad!?," showing a quite understandable amount of distaste for this needless new bloat on Notepad.
Sign in with a Microsoft Account for Notepad?! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VfZVM44EC0February 16, 2025
But it turns out that, while this screenshot is indeed real, those eagle-eyed enough should already be able to tell that something isn't quite lining up here. In fact, nearly any Windows 11 user could open up the fully updated Notepad without getting this pop-up at all, even if they aren't already signed into a Microsoft account. So, what's the deal here?
The key is in the exact wording, identifiable within the first sentence: "Sign in with your Microsoft account to use Rewrite and its features in Notepad." This is a prompt that exists, yes, but one that's exclusive to Copilot+ PCs and explicitly requires the user to trigger it by clicking the Rewrite button, as confirmed by our own testing.
So, despite many valid arguments against Microsoft's generative AI push in Windows and Microsoft needlessly bloating its operating systems, the controversy in this particular case seems overblown. While a misclick may have perhaps prompted this pop-up and subsequent misunderstanding, it does just seem like an innocuous issue blown out of proportion. Of course, features reliant on generative AI are going to expect you to be signed into an account that can be charged (or at least logged) for using those features, even if you've inexplicably decided that your word processing in Notepad of all places is in need of AI-driven rewrites.
So, for those who caught wind of this and were worried, relax:The barebones Notepad functionality you know and love hasn't gone anywhere and you are, in fact, still in control of the buttons you press.
While the addition of AI features to what's supposed to be a lightweight, barebones text editor is still kind of annoying for several reasons, it isn't actually being forced on any end users— and I'd even go as far as to argue that if you're using a Windows 11 PC at all, particularly the Copilot+ PCs this feature is limited to, the minimal overhead incurred by supporting AI features you aren't using probably isn't your biggest performance concern.
Still, if you want to forego even the chance of dealing with whatever Microsoft decides to shove into its basic text editor next, Notepad++ has long been an excellent alternative.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Christopher Harper has been a successful freelance tech writer specializing in PC hardware and gaming since 2015, and ghostwrote for various B2B clients in High School before that. Outside of work, Christopher is best known to friends and rivals as an active competitive player in various eSports (particularly fighting games and arena shooters) and a purveyor of music ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Killer Mike to the Sonic Adventure 2 soundtrack.
Intel 8th, 9th and 10th Gen processors absent from Microsoft's Windows 11 24H2 CPU support list for new OEM systems
Modern Discord hacked into Windows 95 and 98, slimmed down version keeps core functionality intact
Microsoft has dug its own hole here, that should be recognized. They have a terrible track record of being abusive to their own customers, and so even if this information is flat false or "overblown" as stated, the fact remains:
It's believable. I said this same thing with the very first (or the very first that I saw) report on Tom's of RTX 5090's having melting cables. In the outset, the biggest problem Nvidia had was that melting cables was believable whether or not that very first one was a fluke, and the same is so here for Microsoft.
Because Microsoft is abusive and they have been now for what seems like forever, because they have created this dark aura of believe-ability around every time someone discovers something that on the surface seems nefarious, Microsoft and Microsoft alone is the creator of its own jail of "guilty until proven innocent".
So a tiny subset of Win 11 users, and not really a thing anyway.
Or even an account to post in these forums.