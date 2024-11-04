Windows 11 gains momentum with over 35% market share as Microsoft pushes for upgrades — Windows 10 still has the stronghold on the PC market

Windows 11 continues to grow slowly yet steadily, as its market share climbed to 35.58% in October 2024. This near 3% increase marks continued adoption since its release, with Windows 10 still dominating around 61% of the Windows market.

Analysts attribute Windows 11’s growth to multiple factors, including Microsoft’s recent push for users to upgrade, ongoing support for the latest hardware optimizations, and enhanced security features designed for modern computing demands.

With Microsoft expanding Windows 11’s availability through new devices and encouraging upgrades, the uptick reflects consumer and enterprise adaptation. Businesses are increasingly adopting Windows 11, especially with Microsoft’s enhanced security promises, such as secure boot, virtualization-based security (VBS), and improved credential protections, which appeal to organizations prioritizing cybersecurity. Windows 11’s gaming and productivity improvements, such as DirectStorage and UI updates, are also significant drivers for home users and gamers.

Despite the progress, Windows 10 remains the most popular version due to its stability, wider hardware compatibility, and extended support until 2025. Many users and enterprises are still cautious about upgrading, often citing compatibility and operational consistency as reasons for sticking with Windows 10.

A few days ago, Microsoft announced an Extended Security Updates (ESU) subscription to keep Windows 10 PCs secure for $30 per year. This program enables users to receive essential monthly security patches once official support for Windows 10 ends in October 2025. This potentially ensures that systems remain protected from evolving cyber threats, and unlike previous ESU offerings limited to commercial clients, this new subscription will also include consumers on personal devices.

Hopefully, Microsoft’s efforts to improve Windows 11’s performance and security features could further increase adoption in the coming year. As new features roll out, including enhanced AI capabilities and task automation, Windows 11’s appeal may continue to expand, potentially accelerating its adoption rate. However, convincing the substantial base of Windows 10 users to migrate remains a challenge, especially for those with older hardware that doesn’t meet Windows 11’s stringent system requirements.