AMD Radeon RX 9070-series GPU supply to stabilize after April claims AIB partner Yeston

Hopefully that means May, or June at the latest.

It is not a secret that it is close to impossible to get a Radeon RX 9070-series graphics card at MSRP in the U.S., and apparently customers in China are suffering from the same problem. Yeston, which is a relatively small supplier of graphics add-in-boards (AIBs), admits that supply of AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs is unstable at this time, and says that it expects the situation to stabilize "after April"

"We have received a lot of messages and would love to inform you now the supply is unstable, but we will restock every week," a statement by Yeston posted on X reads. "Please do not be frustrated if you did not get it. The supply will continue stable to be available after April."

While the company does restock frequently, availability remains patchy. For example, Yeston makes announcements regarding exact availability time of its Radeon RX 9070 XT products (which are among the best graphics cards), which is a good indicator that availability is indeed scarce. To that end, buyers interested in securing one of these graphics cards should keep an eye on Yeston's official updates on X for the latest restock information.

It should be noted that Yeston is not a major maker of graphics cards and sells boards based on processors from both AMD and Nvidia, so it does not really get priority supplies from either of the big two GPU developers.

Although AMD stated earlier this month that the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards running at default clocks and without factory overclocking would be available at $549 and $599, actual retailers in the U.S. and UK increased prices by $50 to $130. As a result, there are almost no models available at MSRP. Reports suggest the situation might be worse than initially thought.

Stores like Micro Center, Newegg, and Overclockers U.K. have marked up Radeon RX 9070 XT prices by 11.7% to 21.7% in the U.S. and 14% to 17.4% in the U.K., while the vanilla Radeon RX 9070 is up 14.5% to 21.8% in the U.S. and 7.5% in the U.K. The entry-level models are supposed to follow AMD's pricing recommendation, yet only Best Buy and Micro Center list some at MSRP — though they are sold out.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • oofdragon
    Prices always stabilizes, people just need to be patient. Glad to see AMD back to the game
    Reply
  • Heat_Fan89
    oofdragon said:
    Prices always stabilizes, people just need to be patient. Glad to see AMD back to the game
    I've been noticing more stock available from Amazon though they sellout quickly. Yesterday I even managed to buy an RTX 5070 Ti from Amazon but later cancelled because I didn't want to pay the markup, even from Amazon. I'm also noticing that reseller inventory is not selling and in some cases pricing has begun to drop from some resellers. That's just on Amazon, though.
    Reply
  • keikwalk
    I am not a native English speaker.
    Does this mean that there will be a stable supply in May?
    Or does it mean a steady supply in April?
    Reply
  • Sanchovies
    Wishful thinking
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    keikwalk said:
    I am not a native English speaker.
    Does this mean that there will be a stable supply in May?
    Or does it mean a steady supply in April?

    It basically means things should slowly start improving, but it still may take a while. I think as supply gets better people who couldn’t get them before will be trying to buy. Hopefully we will get to a point where there’s not a mad rush. I would say if you are trying to get one, just wait until you see one available at a price you like and grab it.
    Reply
  • jlake3
    keikwalk said:
    I am not a native English speaker.
    Does this mean that there will be a stable supply in May?
    Or does it mean a steady supply in April?
    “After April” means it won’t happen until at least May at the soonest, but it could also be later.
    Reply
  • keikwalk
    jlake3 said:
    “After April” means it won’t happen until at least May at the soonest, but it could also be later.
    Thank you very much! :)
    Reply
