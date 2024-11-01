ChatGPT-5 won't be coming this year — OpenAI CEO reveals company is focusing on existing models

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in a recent Reddit AMA that the next iteration of ChatGPT will not debut this year. The AI-focused company is delaying GPT-5 to early next year, instead prioritizing updates to existing ChatGPT models.

Sam Altman revealed that ChatGPT's outgoing models have become more complex, hindering OpenAI's ability to work on as many updates in parallel as it would like to. Apparently, computing power is also another big hindrance, forcing OpenAI to face many "hard decisions" about what great ideas it can execute.

"We are prioritizing shipping O1 and its successors. All of these models have gotten quite complex, and we can't ship as many things in parallel as we'd like to. (We also face a lot of limitations and hard decisions about how we allocated our compute towards many great ideas.) We don't have a date for AVM vision yet." This is Sam Altman's response to a Reddit AMA question regarding Chat GPT5's release.

Furthermore, Altman revealed in another response that OpenAI has some "very good releases coming later this year!" ensuring that all the work going into ChatGPT's outgoing models will still be impressive, only noting that nothing the company is working on now (for 2024) is worthy of the GPT-5 moniker.

Other questions in the Reddit AMA revealed that OpenAI indeed has its hands full. Many other answers to questions revolved around features the company is actively working on for ChatGPT.

ChatGPT-5 is expected to be a huge milestone for OpenAI. The next-generation iteration of ChatGPT is advertised as being as big a jump as GPT-3 to GPT-4. The new version will purportedly provide a human-like AI experience, where you feel like you are talking to a person rather than a machine, as Readwrite reports.